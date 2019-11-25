Daily Briefing: November 25, 2019

NEWS

Black Twitter’s newest hero is an 82-year-old bodybuilder who singlehandedly withstood a home invader.

Willie Murphy refused to let a man into her home in Rochester, New York, at 11 p.m. Nov. 21. When he broke in, Murphy beat him with her table so hard that it broke, then stomped on him, emptied a bottle of baby shampoo in his face, and beat him with a broom.

Murphy is a World Natural Powerlifting Federation champion and 2014 Lifter of the Year, and she can deadlift 225 pounds.

Source: The Root, Blavity

ENTERTAINMENT

Joycelyn Savage, one of singer R. Kelly’s girlfriends, is now identifying herself as one of his victims.

Savage, a 24-year-old Atlanta native, began writing about their relationship on the crowd-funding platform Patreon Nov. 23. Her posts accuse R. Kelly of controlling and manipulating behavior and abuse.

Kelly is currently in jail, charged with numerous sexual abuse charges across several cities, and he has denied any allegations of sexual misconduct in the past.

Source: CNN, Blavity

Rio de Janeiro – Simone Biles, ginasta dos Estados Unidos, durante final em que levou medalha de ouro na disputa por equipes feminina nos Jogos Olímpicos Rio 2016. (Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil)

SPORTS

Simone Biles was named the 2019 Team USA Female Olympic Athlete of the Year at a ceremony in Los Angeles last week. This Is the latest achievement for Biles, who had two new gymnastics moves named after her, and became the most-decorated gymnast in world championship history earlier this year.

The Team USA ceremony also honored the U.S. Women’s World Cup Team for winning the World Cup last July.

Source: USA Today, Blavity

NEWS

The ACLU of Northern California has sent a letter to the San Juan Unified School District in Sacramento condemning an elementary school teacher who censored her students’ Black Lives Matter projects.

Four students at Del Paso Minor Elementary School made Black Lives Matter posters for an assignment to make art about causes they cared about. Their teacher, David Madden, allegedly threw the posters away, saying they were “inappropriate and political.”

The ACLU letter called for the school to make a public apology, saying the school’s actions were part of “a pervasive pattern of anti-blackness in California schools.”

Source: The Root, BET

Compiled by Quinci Legardye