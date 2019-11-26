Daily Briefing: November 26, 2019

NEWS

Evin King, 62, of Cleveland has been awarded a $1.3 million settlement after spending 23 years in jail for a murder he did not commit.

In 1994 King was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his then-partner Crystal Hudson, but there was no physical evidence that connected him to the murder. He sued the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County for wrongful conviction after his conviction was overturned and he was released in April 2017.

He received support from the Ohio Innocence Project.

Source: BlackNews.com, The Grio

The prison system is West Virginia is receiving criticism for its new policy on electronic tablets for inmates. People incarcerated in West Virginia prisons will get access to electronic tablets that they can use to connect to the internet, listen to music, send emails, and video chat with family.

However, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation will charge the inmates five cents per minute for the books, music and games, along with 25 cents per minute for video visitations, and 25 cents per email.

Those prices are high compared to common prison wages in West Virginia, which range from four cents to 58 cents an hour. Critics are calling the prices “blatantly exploitative.”

Source: The Root, Newsweek

SPORTS

Los Angeles Clippers forward Patrick Patterson has apologized for an Instagram comment that many believe he referred to a black woman as a “bulldog.”

The NBA player had posted an anniversary photo with his wife, and gotten into an argument with a commenter who said if he wasn’t in the NBA, he wouldn’t be with a white woman.

Patterson then made the comment, “should I settle for a bulldog?” Patterson apologized in a post Nov. 24, saying that he was not using the term as a reference to black women.

Source: BET, Blavity

WEATHER

Winter is coming to Los Angeles. According to the National Weather Service, highs in L.A. will drop to somewhere in the 50s by Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

Also, from Nov. 27 into the weekend, the forecast for the greater Los Angeles area shows rain and thunderstorms. If it does rain, this will break the usual Los Angeles tradition of sunny skies on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Source: LAist, Los Angeles Times