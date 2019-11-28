Daily Briefing: November 27, 2019

NEWS

A report on the Bay Area Rapid Transit commuter train system has renewed concerns about racial profiling by BART police officers.

According to data obtained by the San Francisco Examiner, of the 55 people who were stopped for eating on the train since 2014, 81% of them were people of color. Only 10% of BART riders are black, so black people are six times more likely to be stopped.

This report comes after a video of Steve Foster of Concord, CA, being detained by BART police for eating on the train went viral earlier this month.

Source: The Root, The Guardian, San Francisco Examiner

A Baltimore judge exonerated three men who had served 36 years for a wrongful murder conviction.

On Nov. 25, Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins received an apology from Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Charles J. Peters, who declared them innocent after reviewing new evidence that prosecutors in the 1983 case encouraged false witness testimony.

According to The Root, Baltimore police had arrested the three men in November 1983 for the murder of Dewitt Ducket, a junior high student who was shot in the neck over a Georgetown University jacket. The other suspect in the case died in 2012.

Source: BET, The Root

SPORTS

ESPN has designated Dec. 4 Stuart Scott Day, in honor of the SportsCenter anchor who died in 2015 from appendix cancer at age 49.

The day will be part of the network’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, which runs Dec. 3-14. On Stuart Scott Day, ESPN will play “content which depicts Scott’s love of life and perseverance through his fight with cancer and his consistent message to ‘never give up,’” according to The Wrap.

Source: Blavity, The Wrap

ENTERTAINMENT

Gabrielle Union will not return for the next season of “America’s Got Talent” after being a judge for one season, but she may not have left voluntarily.

According to a report from Love B. Scott, who spoke to sources at NBC, “[Union’s] contract was not renewed after being the No. 1 talent on the show, NBA and network TV.” Also, according to Variety, Union was repeatedly told during her time at the show that her hairstyles were “too black” to the show’s audience.

Union has not made a public statement about her departure.

Source: The Root, Variety, BET