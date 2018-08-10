Dale Bonner replaces Cynthia McClain-Hill on Police Commission

By Jacqueline Fernandez

Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti has shaken up the Los Angeles Police Commission, nominating attorney Dale Bonner to replace Cynthia McClain-Hill, on the five-member panel that oversees the Los Angeles Police Department.

The mayor announced his decision on Aug. 1, appointing McClain-Hill to the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners.

“Dale is an extraordinary leader who understands the critical importance of transparency, accountability, and giving the brave women and men of the LAPD the tools and technology they need to excel at their jobs and meet the demands of 21st century policing,” Garcetti said in a statement.

“He shares my commitment to strengthening trust between officers and the Angelenos they serve — and will bring a strong background to the work of ensuring that the LAPD remains a north star for law enforcement across America and the world.”

Bonner is executive chairman of Plenary Concessions, an investor and developer of public infrastructure. He also is a senior advisor to the Milken Institute and is no stranger to the workings of the LAPD.

Bonner worked with the Christopher Commission, which was formed in 1991 by former Mayor Tom Bradley in the wake of the Rodney King beating. The commission helped create reforms for the LAPD.

From 2007 to 2010, he served as the state’s secretary of Business, Transportation and Housing, where he initiated the California Urban Communities Collaborative — a platform for collaboration among state and local law enforcement and community stakeholders in Los Angeles and Oakland.

McClain-Hill had a relatively brief stint on the Police Commission. In 2016, she replaced Robert Saltzman, who had served on the commission since 2007.

Civil rights activists and members of the South Los Angeles community met her appointment with praise.

“From her first day as a police commissioner, Cynthia has been a passionate, powerful voice for building new bridges between the LAPD and the communities that depend on the department to keep our neighborhoods safe,” Garcetti said.

“Cynthia never stops fighting to move L.A. forward — and I know that she will bring those same values to the job of overseeing a DWP that powers our households, empowers ratepayers and leads the charge toward a sustainable, clean energy future.”

Earlier this year, she was one of four commissioners who voted to approve the release of LAPD video recordings.

The most recent example of it is the released dash cam footage of the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s shootout between the suspect and officers.

“Serving on the Police Commission has been an amazing opportunity. I am grateful to Mayor Garcetti, and will always have deep respect for the men and women of the LAPD and strong confidence in the leadership of Chief Michel Moore,” McClain-Hill said in a statement.

“DWP plays a very important role in the everyday lives of Angelenos, and I am thrilled to take on the challenge of helping to lead the department into the future, protect the interests of ratepayers, and move forward on the goals of the Mayor’s Sustainable City Plan.”

Both nominations must be approved by the City Council.