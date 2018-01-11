Deadly police force can spark unintended consequences

Social justice advocate Erica Garner, daughter of slain New Yorker Eric Garner, died an untimely physical death over the recent holiday season, but she likely died metaphorically in July 2014 when NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo choked her father to death in a merciless killing seen around the world.

The 27-year-old activist may have succumbed ultimately to the harrowing pressure of three long years of NYPD denials and justifications regarding the use of a prohibited chokehold that caused her father to utter those haunting words, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe!”

A chokehold, according to NYPD policy, is only to be used “when an officer’s life is in danger.” Although allegedly selling bootleg cigarettes hardly seems “life threatening,” a grand jury decided not to prosecute Pantaleo in Garner’s death.

Law enforcement personnel frequently posed the rationale of “failure to comply” in futile attempts to explain the inexplicable. In other words, non-compliance – even if true – fails to justify the use of deadly police force.

In September 2017, an NYPD civilian review board recommended disciplinary action against Pantaleo in Garner’s death. Truth be told, this finding means next to nothing. While an independent civilian review board is desirable, its recommendation carries virtually no weight in the political maze of big-city policing. So while the board may have recommended discipline, NYPD’s commissioner has final say over what discipline, if any, will be meted out.

Not that disciplinary action always deters police misconduct, anyway.

According to published reports, Pantaleo had been disciplined for police misconduct in the past and had been sued three times for falsely arresting black men before the Garner incident. In each case, charges against the men were dismissed, and in one case, a settlement was reached.

The progressive news website ThinkProgress also released leaked documents showing that Pantaleo had 14 individual allegations filed against him and seven disciplinary complaints, four of which were substantiated by investigators.

But disciplinary actions that allow officers to continue their misconduct – or paying off police abuse survivors or families after a police officer killing – fail to adequately address the problem of police abuse or to deter excessive uses of force by errant cops. A disciplinary action can include a penalty of additional training, a written reprimand, reassignment, suspension or termination.

In most cases, however, officers who misuse their authority or abuse the public trust get little more than a slap on the wrist before being allowed to return to duty.

Not much of a deterrent, huh?

So while Pantaleo may at some point be disciplined (yet again), he will continue to enjoy all the benefits associated with employment: good pay, a good pension and an ability to breathe easy – something he clearly denied Eric Garner.

I can’t help but wonder if all this weighed heavy on Erica Garner after her father’s untimely death at age 43. Naturally, I can make no medical claim to what caused her death, but I’m sure that repeated national broadcasts of her father being choked to death by a NYPD officer – and her subsequent fight for justice, accountability and reform – may have created undue stress.

At the end of the day, such stress – coupled with grief, anxiety and financial hardships – are unintended consequences of police misconduct and far exceed the boundaries of police policy and procedure.

So, we must pick up the mantle. We must demand officer accountability and substantive administrative action when police misconduct occurs.

Erica Garner probably understood that intuitively. So she embraced the cause, fought the good fight and honored her father’s memory by courageously trying to fuel a movement that would end the cycle of police injustice – and, in the process, stem the tide of pain and suffering that families like hers have come to know.

In Erica’s absence and memory, thousands of others among us are deeply committed to that fight – and equally pledged to advance the cause of justice.

Cheryl Dorsey is the author of autobiography “Black and Blue, The Creation of A Manifesto.” Her column runs the second Thursday of each month in the Wave. For more information, visit www.sgtcheryldorsey.com and follow her on Twitter @sgtcheryldorsey