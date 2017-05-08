Death Rate Among Blacks Trending Down, But Racial Disparities Remain

The death rate for African Americans has substantially declined over the last 18 years, but there are still some alarming disparities.



According to Medscape, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new Vital Signs report showing the declining minority death rate and the disparities within.



“The bottom line is that we are cautiously optimistic,” said Leandris Liburd, PhD, MPH, and associate director of the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity at the CDC.



As the CDC reports: heart disease remains the number one cause of death in America at 614,348, followed by cancer (591,699), unintentional injuries like car accidents, one-fourth of which are caused by cell phone use (136,053), and plenty other diseases.



The death rate for homicide among blacks did not drop during the study period, as African Americans between 18 and 34 are nine times more likely to die from homicide as white 18 to 34-year-olds. There are roughly 2 million home burglaries that are reported each year as well, many of which result in one of the 15,809 homicides.



Despite the optimistic outlook for minorities in relation to mortality rates, African Americans still have the highest death rate and shortest survival rate of any racial and ethnic group in the U.S. for the majority of cancers.



“The good news is that disparities in mortality rates are narrowing in the major categories. However, we have long ways to go,” said Darrell Gaskin, professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Disparities Solutions.



According to CNN, the CDC report notes the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act could further disproportionately burden the black community resulting in a “crisis” mode across the country.



“It is like a massive wildfire that is burning the African-American community,” added Gaskin, “and society has not devoted sufficient resources to control it, much less extinguish it.”



“We have seen some remarkable improvements in death rates for the black population in these past 17 years,” added Liburd. “However, we still have a long way to go.”