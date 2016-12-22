Designer uses his hands to create high-end goods

LOS ANGELES — When out in public, look around. How many young people have their faces buried in their phones and their fingers busy sending text messages?

Some people do this all day long, and that’s a big shame, said high-end designer Eric Manier.

With plenty of stories in the news about young people robbing each other for high-priced shoes, Manier says kids could just as easily go to another country, learn how to design and make their own one-of-kind shoes and other products and get off the streets, or stay out of prison.

“These kids, they pay 1,200, 1,300 dollars for a pair of tennis shoes. What a waste,” Manier said. “For something that isn’t worth 20 dollars. It would be better if somebody was guiding them in the direction where they would see that it would be much more lucrative and much more positive for them to be able to do something with their mind and their hands.”

Manier, 67, and his 19-year-old daughter, Michelle, operate the exclusive Manier Collections agency at the L.A. Mart’s Reef building on Broadway and Washington Boulevard.

They specialize in one-of-a-kind designs of clothing, furniture and art, all using exotic materials from Southeast Asia.

Michelle handles most of the business side of the company while her dad handles the creative. She learned how to design and manufacture products as a teenager while the family was living in Indonesia.

“Ever since I was young, I watched my dad design and manufacture,” Michelle said. “So I’ve always had an interest in it. And I told him since I was in high school that this was something I really wanted to do. When I turned 18, I asked him to get this space and that’s what we did.”

Manier entered the design world accidentally. As a bored young man in the early 1980s, he bought some rattan material one day and decided to make a lamp out of it. He showed it to a furniture storeowner who liked it so much, he asked for more. Manier says he will never forget that first sale.

“It was exhilarating!” he said. “Because I had no idea if it would be liked by someone other than myself, right? And it just gave me so much encouragement to want to do more. So that first piece was like, it was my notification. Do more. You can do a lot more.”

He did end up creating a lot more furniture designs. His friend at the furniture store started introducing him to interior designers and then hotel managers became interested in his work, and he sold his designs to some of the biggest names in hospitality.

He set out one day to find the source of the exotic materials he was using to create. A scheduled two-week adventure to the Philippines turned into a six-month stay that eventually turned into 12 years. He met his wife there, and had two daughters. They moved back to the Los Angeles area, but in 2003 Manier went back to work in Southeast Asia.

He settled in Indonesia, creating a factory there and hiring locals to make the designs swirling in his head. His family followed in 2006. For two years, his daughters watched and learned how to design and manufacture their own clothing and handbags.

Then the Maniers returned to Los Angeles, and have since started selling their unique products.

Michelle is still in school, studying design at Santa Monica College while running the business at the same time, working hard to bring in exclusive clientele for their high-end designs.

“I’m doing it because I have a passion for it, and I really see potential in his designs growing so that he can become known for what he’s doing, because he’s accomplished so much,” she said.

The two share a love for the exotic materials from which they design their one-of-a-kind products. Michelle designed a stunning red dress, and a mouth-watering sheer white skirt made from pineapple skin.

Their handbags are made from the finest crocodile skins in the world found only in Southeast Asia. Their clothing, furniture, and other products will set you back anywhere from $250 to $3,500 and more per piece.

Eric is most proud of his artwork. He says young people here can do what he did, and with little expense, spend some time in Southeast Asia, and learn how to creatively use their hands in design, instead of relying so much on computers.

Two of his favorite pieces hang on the wall in his showroom at The Reef.

“More so than anything, I’m fascinated with the art work,” he said. “Especially over in Indonesia and the Philippines, because they’re able to take raw materials like the bark on the tree.

“They strip the bark off the tree and they mix vegetables and get the dye from that,” he said. “So artists here, they could go and sit with the people from the village for a week or maybe two weeks and they could learn how to paint on the bark of a tree and on textiles.

“That’s a great place to do it because the distractions there are few and far between,” he said.

Eric’s goal now is to take teams of 10 at a time to Indonesia and the Philippines, to give some young people, especially those suffering in the inner cities, some hope and a chance to learn a new craft.

He and Michelle plan to open up several more showrooms across the country, but above all else, get young people of color involved.

“I just feel like letting people know that it’s possible for people of our ethnicity and different ethnicities because it’s not really the norm that you come across people like us doing work like this,” Michelle said. “It’s very high-end work.

“I feel like if it gets known and people start to become aware of who’s designing and the people running the company, that would create a really large influence and if somebody sees us doing it, they can have the feeling of ‘I can do it too, and anything’s possible.’”