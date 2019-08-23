Opinion Street Beat

“Despite Colin Kaepernick, should Jay-Z partner with the NFL?’

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon 93 Views

STREET BEAT

Tobias Tubbs

Crenshaw 

“Jay-Z and … men and women who’ve reached that level of professional and social greatness … should only partner with the NFL if they’re doing the work of our people and our people alone.

Tay Colley

Los Angeles 

“He should because it’s a good look and it’s a big move.”

Anita Johnson

Los Angeles 

“I think he should. I think it’s for the good of Kaepernick. I think he’s going to help him.”

Troy Murphy Jr.

Culver City 

“I believe that Jay-Z should partner with the NFL. I think it’s a good idea from a business standpoint especially. It’s a great look for him.”

Kathy Guyton

Leimert Park 

“If Jay-Z gets some modifications and additions to a contract with them. And if they do stuff benefiting the community, youth programs, then yes. Unfortunately, people are going to watch football or not. And if he does something in addition to add to Colin’s protest it will be good and promoting what Colin is standing up for. 

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in Baldwin Village.

Pluria

Related Articles
Mamas Boyz Opinion

Mama’s Boyz

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff
Blogs Najee's Notes Opinion

NAJEE’S NOTES: Confronting Trump supporters is a waste of time

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

By Najee Ali Contributing Writer Much respect to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, who for decades has fought tirelessly on behalf of her constituents and been a voice for human rights nationally. No one can dispute that she is fearless and a champion of the people, but the comments she delivered at a rally last week Read More…
Opinion Street Beat

STREET BEAT: ‘Do immigrants take jobs away from the black community?’

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.