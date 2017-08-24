Dick Gregory remembered for comedy, social activism

LOS ANGELES — Tributes poured in from the separate worlds of entertainment and social activism this week in reaction to the death of legendary comedian, author and civil rights activist Dick Gregory.

Gregory died Aug. 19 of heart failure in a Washington, D.C., hospital. He was 84.

Celebrated for his scathing humor that poked fun at the country’s racial issues and his lifelong commitment to political activism and civil rights, Gregory was a familiar fixture at numerous marches, sit-ins and hunger strikes during his six-decade career. As his activism grew, Gregory protested every cause from the Vietnam War to fighting for women’s rights to the prison industrial complex.

His biting comedy, whose topics were often ripped straight from the headlines, challenged social norms and influenced generations of comedians.

Gregory was born William Claxton Gregory on Oct. 12, 1932 in St. Louis, to an impoverished family. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in the 1950s, where he won several talent shows due to his humor. After being discharged, he moved to Chicago, where he quickly became part of a new generation of black comedians that included Bill Cosby, Godfrey Cambridge and Nipsy Russell.

In 1961, Gregory was making $5 a night when his penchant for poking fun at racial and political issues caught the attention of Hugh Hefner, who hired him to work at the Chicago Playboy Club. Within a year, Gregory was making $6,500 a week.

“When I started, a black comic couldn’t work a white nightclub,” Gregory recalled in a 2016 interview. “You could sing, you could dance, but you couldn’t stand flat-footed and talk — then the system would know how brilliant black folks was.

“Dick Gregory was the greatest, and he was the first,” Richard Pryor once said. “Somebody had to break down that door.”

Known for cooly sitting on a stool dressed in a dark suit and smoking a cigarette, Gregory’s no-holds-barred humor soon earned him national acclaim.

The peculiar irony of racism was never lost on Gregory. After winning national acclaim, he recalled receiving the key to the city from the mayor of St. Louis. Despite being honored in his hometown, Gregory was denied a room at a leading hotel.

“They gave me the key to the city,” Gregory quipped, “and then they changed all the locks.”

Even though his fame on the comic circuit continued to rise, Gregory’s social activism became his lifelong passion. He soon became immersed in championing the causes of the civil rights movement, supporting the efforts of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Medgar Evers.

Gregory began taking part in sit-ins and voter-registration drives in the South.

In 1963, he joined demonstrators in Birmingham, Ala. at the request of King and was soon arrested for demonstrating without a permit. After spending five days in jail, Gregory wrote that he had endured “the first really good beating I ever had in my life.”

In 1965, Gregory tried to cool tempers during the Watts Riots, acting as a peacemaker, when he was shot in the leg.

Fed up with what he saw was a corrupt political system, Gregory ran for mayor of Chicago against Richard Daley in 1967 and for U.S. president in 1968 as a write-in candidate with the left-wing Freedom and Peace Party.

Although he was defeated, he received 47,000 votes, helping to pave the way for future presidential candidates such as Jesse Jackson Jr. and Barack Obama.

As his activism grew, Gregory went on dozens of hunger strikes to protest nuclear power, the prison system, drug abuse, American Indian rights, the Vietnam War, the failed Equal Rights Amendment, South African apartheid and police brutality, and even held a hunger strike in Iran during the 1980 hostage crisis.

Gregory also found controversy as an author. The release of his 1964 memoir “Nigger: An Autobiography” immediately stirred controversy. The comic maintained that every time the slur was spoken, it would serve as advertising for the book. It quickly became a bestseller.

In all, he wrote a dozen books, including two memoirs and a cookbook.

At one point, weighing over 300 pounds, Gregory cut out smoking and drinking and became a fervent health food advocate, adopting a raw fruit, liquid and vegetable diet. He developed a number of highly popular nutritional supplements, including the Safe Bahamian Diet.

He once suffered from lymphoma but rejected chemotherapy, relying instead on vitamins, herbs and exercise. The cancer went into remission.

Increasingly inclined to believe conspiracy theories, Gregory was once arrested for attempting to wrap yellow “crime scene” tape across the front gates of the CIA, for what he alleged was the spy agency’s involvement in distributing crack cocaine in inner cities.

Even into his 80s, the tireless Gregory continued to tour around the country with his lovable, yet honest views on everything from politics to race relations and black America.

Los Angeles-based comedian Lewis Dix, who served as the opening act for Gregory several times, recalls, “Gregory took the time to encourage young comics, no matter at what level they were.”

Tributes poured in for Gregory after news of his death.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson reflected.

“He taught us how to laugh. He taught us how to fight. He taught us how to live,” he tweeted. “Dick Gregory was committed to justice. I miss him already.”

Musician John Legend, who produced a play that focused on Gregory’s life last year, took to Twitter to honor Gregory. “Dick Gregory lived an amazing, revolutionary life. A groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice,” Legend tweeted.

Fellow comedian DL Hughley paid tribute to Gregory after news of his death.”Heaven just got funnier,” he tweeted.

Samuel L. Jackson tweeted, “RIP Dick Gregory, a 5 Star General in The War for Human Rights!! Glad to have been in your sphere.”

“I’ve known Dick Gregory since I was 16 years old,” tweeted the Rev. Al Sharpton. “A true, committed, and consistent freedom fighter. May he rest in peace.”

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, released a statement mourning Gregory’s death.

“Today, I join the world in mourning the passing of my dear friend, Dick Gregory, whom I truly admired and loved,” she said. “I consider Dick to be one of the most brilliant and transformative comedians the world has ever seen. Dick was unafraid to confront racism and bigotry in his performances which helped shine a light on the injustices African-Americans faced in this country, particularly in the Jim Crow South, and he is revered for breaking down barriers that prevented African-American comedians from entertaining all-white audiences, paving the way for African-American comics today.

“I am so grateful for all of the precious memories that we have shared over the past years, especially a few months ago when I joined him in our hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, where at 84 years of age, he captivated a packed audience with his one of a kind wit, charm, and humor. Dick will certainly be missed, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this rough time.”

Gregory is survived by his wife, Lillian, and 10 children.