Disaster response expert to speak at breakfast

CULVER CITY — A former college football player and Marine Corps veteran will speak about the disaster response organization he co-founded at the Los Angeles World Affairs Council Global Café Breakfast Series Feb. 10.

Jake Wood went from being a football star at the University of Wisconsin to becoming a Marine Corps scout sniper with tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After leaving the Marines, he founded Team Rubicon in response to the Haiti earthquake in 2010. His disaster response team now has 35,000 volunteer members — most of them military veterans.

In the seven years since he founded Team Rubicon, the team has responded to more than 100 disasters, including the tornado in Joplin, Missouri, Hurricane Sandy, the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines, the 2014 wildfire in Pateros, Washington, and the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal.

Wood is a leading veterans’ advocate who has briefed President Barack Obama on veterans’ issues, met with former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton on disaster response and testified before the Senate. He earned the Navy-Marine Commendation Medal for his military service.

The Global Café Breakfast meeting will be at the Akasha Restaurant, 9543 Culver Blvd., at 8 a.m.

Breakfast is $27 for members, $32 for guests of members and $37 for non-members.

Reservations must be made by Feb. 8.

Information: (424) 258-6160