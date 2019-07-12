Do you think blacks will ever receive reparations for slavery?

STREET BEAT
Destiny Alexander
View Park
“Yes. I believe that any person with color from back in the day that went through slavery. … It’s a matter of everybody being equal.”
Rory Perkins
Inglewood
“Yes, because we built this country and I feel that it’s overdue.”
Kim Zinsmeister
Carson
“I think we should. We struggled a lot and things have been taken away and we deserve it. It is owed to us.”
Bob Witbeck
Leimert Park
“Absolutely. I think some of the other ethnicities have been getting that. The Indians … and also the Japanese. … I think African Americans should get theirs.”
Compiled by Kristina Dixon at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.
