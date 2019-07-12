Opinion Street Beat

Do you think blacks will ever receive reparations for slavery?

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon 200 Views

STREET BEAT

Destiny Alexander

View Park 

“Yes. I believe that any person with color from back in the day that went through slavery. … It’s a matter of everybody being equal.”

Rory Perkins

Inglewood

“Yes, because we built this country and I feel that it’s overdue.”

Kim Zinsmeister

Carson

“I think we should. We struggled a lot and things have been taken away and we deserve it. It is owed to us.”

Bob Witbeck

Leimert Park

“Absolutely. I think some of the other ethnicities have been getting that. The Indians … and also the Japanese. … I think African Americans should get theirs.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

