Opinion Street Beat

‘Do you think Donald Trump should be impeached?’

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon 166 Views

STREET BEAT

Angela George

New York 

“No, but I do think the voters do need to go out and deliberately vote him out so there’s no question that society does not want him in the White House. I want him out by popular vote.”

Neil Justin

New Jersey

“I do think so because I believe his actions warrant that because he violated the Constitution. And Congress should do whatever it needs to do to protect the Constitution.”

Clinton Wallace

West Hollywood 

“If he broke the law, he should absolutely be impeached. No one should be above the law, even if he is the president.”

Hope Greene

Ohio 

“Of course he should be impeached. He does not represent what a true leader is and his true colors have already been shown. He is not what a president should be for the United States.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in Hollywood.

Pluria

Related Articles
Opinion Street Beat

STREET BEAT: ‘Should the president have fired FBI Director James Comey?’

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
Blogs Najee's Notes Opinion

NAJEE’S NOTES: Black Lives Matter disrespects Rev. Sauls, Holman Mehtodist

Posted on Author Najee Ali, Contributing Writer

Mayor Eric Garcetti’s town hall meeting with the South L.A. community Oct. 19 was cut short and interrupted by a handful of demonstrators who belong to the Black Lives Matter group. The town hall meeting at Holman United Methodist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Kelvin Sauls, was a chance for the hundreds of South Read More…
Columnists Opinion Religion

PASTOR’S CORNER: Finding enlightenment in preaching

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

By Rev. O.L. Johnson Religion Columnist Let’s talk about preaching. Every Sunday, literally millions witness preaching between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the church sanctuaries of the world. Reactions to preaching vary. Some play cell phone games; others send text messages. Then there are the clock-watchers who can’t wait for the benediction. Some do Read More…