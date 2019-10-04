Local News Opinion Street Beat Uncategorized West Edition

‘Do you think Donald Trump should be impeached?’

Posted on

STREET BEAT

Angela George

New York

“No, but I do think the voters do need to go out and deliberately vote him out so there’s no question that society does not want him in the White House.” 

Neil Justin

New Jersey 

“I do think so because I believe his actions … violate the Constitution. And Congress should do whatever they need to do to protect the Constitution.”

Clinton Wallace

West Hollywood 

“If he broke the law, he should absolutely be impeached. No one should be above the law, even if he is the president.”  

Hope Greene

Ohio 

“Of course he should be impeached. He does not represent what a true leader is and his true colors have already been shown. He is not what a president should be for the United States.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in Hollywood.

Pluria

