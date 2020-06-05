‘Do you think peaceful protests can be effective?’

STREET BEAT

Daniel Herrera

Mid City

“A lot of these protesters don’t vote. … The most effective form of protest is voting. When you march and don’t vote, all you’re doing is taking a walk.





Darrell Christopher

Los Angeles

“No, because the average person’s attention is driven by news cycles or social media. Peaceful protests don’t receive enough coverage to get people to act. The majority of the messages that the media promotes is mostly about fear.”





Adrian Fletcher

Compton

“It was effective back in the day, but at the same time, we had a lot of change that took such a long time to see. But yet, has anything really changed? I say it hasn’t.”





Jessica P

Los Angeles

“I do. When something like what happened with Mr. Floyd happens, peaceful protest is a way for us to come together in solidarity, to show that changes need to happen.”



Compiled by Cynthia Gibson at Simply Wholesome restaurant in South Los Angeles.

