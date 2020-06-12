‘Do you think the quarantine should be lifted?’

STREET BEAT

Brandon M

Los Angeles

“Yes, I think the quarantine should be lifted, but I think measures should still be in place because we’re not totally out of the woods yet. I believe it’s time the city should be opened up for economic reasons.

Thomas Mackie

Inglewood

“No, I think there should be some restrictions for the quarantine. … I think it should remain the same until they have a full understanding of how it’s transmitted.”

Will Smith

Inglewood

“I don’t think so yet. I think we need to see how the numbers inflate or deflate after the protests and go from there.”

Jen Laurent

Inglewood

“I do think the quarantine should be lifted. It’s devastating a lot of our small businesses. A lot of people are out of work.”

Swerve

Downtown Los Angeles

I don’t think all the restrictions should be lifted right now because it’s still a lot we’re uncertain of. Especially now with all these protests going on. Large gatherings of people back together. … Another wave could come toward the later half of the year. I think we just need to be cautious of that.

Compiled by Cynthia Gibson in Leimert Park.