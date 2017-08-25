Downey amends Promenade development agreement

DOWNEY — The City Council Aug. 22 tentatively changed its 2012 development agreement for the 77-acre Promenade Shopping Center, between Lakewood and Bellflower boulevards, dropping demands that property owners include a new fire station and two big box stores in their project.

The action, approved by a 4-0 vote, paves the way for the development of the final 21 acres on the southeast side, along Bellflower Boulevard, where a hotel, offices and more retail stores are planned.

That site, currently vacant, is owned by the city and leased to developers, with the lease agreement extending from the current 50 years to 55. That would make financing the final project easier, officials said.

The Industrial Realty Group (IRG), a nationwide company with offices on the Downey site, purchased the 55 acres in 2003.

Final action on the ordinance and related resolutions and land use requirements are expected at the Sept. 12 council meeting.

Councilman Rick Rodriguez recused himself from the vote as his security firm serves the site, previously known as Terra Luna.

Aldo E. Schindler, director of community development, said city fire officials have decided that the $4 million, 8,000-square-foot fire station, for which the city would reimburse the developer, is no longer needed.

The $4 million instead will be used to upgrade the existing three fire stations. In fact, a firm called West Group Designers has already been hired to draw up plans for the remodeling for a fee of $53,000, Schindler said in a report to the council.

The initial development pact, approved Jan. 24, 2012, called for two “big box” stores of 137,500-square-feet, possibly a Wal-Mart or Target. But current trends indicate large stores are losing out to online buyers and smaller specialty store, he said.

Other ordinance revisions included removing limits on some retail stores allowed in the project, and a $6 million payment to the city should IRG sell the site, Schindler said.

He noted that IRG has developed about 94 percent of the 55 acres north of the vacant site with about 40 retail stores and restaurants in 656,000 square feet, along with a 14-screen movie theater and a 24-hour fitness facility. Construction and staffing of the stores have provided about 1,000 jobs, Schindler added.

One resident spoke at the public hearing, opposing the ordinance change and demanding it keep requirements for the fire station and large stores.

Those concerns were voiced by several people at a Planning Commission hearing Aug. 12. The commission supported the changes on a 3-0 vote, Schindler said.

Council members made no comment on the plan, but City Manager Gil Livas praised the developer for the successful project resulting in a “very busy” center.

“I am excited and look forward to the final development, which we expect to see during the next construction phase, possibly within the coming year,” Livas said.

He noted that IRG purchased the 55-acre site from the city in 2003 and operated a movie studio, turning out several popular movies such as family comedies with Jim Carey and Tim Allen.

The studio, however, using live actors and large sets, could not compete with cartoon and computer generated movies, officials said.

During the latter part of the studio operation, the city tried unsuccessfully to attract electric car manufacture Tesla to the site. Tesla eventually chose a former Toyota site in Northern California.

IRG officials said they have kept their word with the city, the state historical commission and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to leave mementos, artifacts and other remembrances of the site’s history in the Promenade.

That history includes aircraft manufacturing in the 1920s, followed by production of rockets and missiles in the 1940s and ’50s as the nation’s center for the space program in the 1960s and ’70s under such companies as North American Rockwell and Boeing.

When Boeing left the site in the 1990s, the city was left with 160 acres of old wooden buildings and parking spaces for thousands of employees who worked there. Downey purchased the land from NASA in 1999.

IRG, which has moved its offices into some of the site’s administration buildings along Lakewood Boulevard, aided in the 2002 development of the Downey Landing shopping center, occupying some 30 acres along the northern end south of Stewart and Gray Road.

IRG purchased the middle 55 acres in 2003 and leased the 21 acres from the city.

Downey sold some of the land along the southern end, north of Imperial Highway to Kaiser Permanente, which has opened a hospital and medical clinic along Bellflower Boulevard north of Imperial.

Downey kept some of the land for itself, erecting the Columbia Memorial Space Center on the southwest side off Lakewood and Clark Avenue and the adjoining Discovery Park.