Downey approves charging fees for electric cars

DOWNEY — Area motorists with electric vehicles can get a charge out of the city — for 25 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The City Council Feb. 14 formally set the fee on a 5-0 vote after the required public hearing.

Public Works Director Mohammad Mostahkami said the five units each have two cords to charge two vehicles at a time.

The charging stations are open to the public. An average vehicle can be charged in two to four hours at a cost of about $2 to $5, Mostahkami said.

There are two charging stations in the west parking lot behind the police station in the Civic Center, 11111 Brookshire Ave., one in the south civic center parking lot near the library; one at the city parking structure at Second Street and New Avenue; and one at the Barbara Riley Senior and Community Center, 9810 Quill Drive.

They became operational in December after installation by a company called Voltaic, under contract to the manufacturer, ChargePoint.

The fee is to pay for electricity use and maintenance, not make a profit, said Mostahkami, who estimated total revenue of just $19,440 a year based on daily usage of four hours, six days a week, 360 days a year. That will go to pay the estimated operational cost, Mostahkami said.

However, the rate could increase in the future based on the consumer price index.

The rate is consistent with those in the cities of Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Seal Beach and Torrance, he added.

The charging stations are designed to promote the use of electric cars to help reduce air pollution under grant agreement from the South Coast Air Quality Management District, a state agency based in Diamond Bar and charged with promoting air quality.

Each charging unit costs about $8,000, said a spokesman for ChargePoint. Annual maintenance costs are $516 a year per station. ChargePoint will cover the first year’s cost, Mostahkami said.

ChargePoint will then collect 10 percent of the revenue to manage the system, collect revenue and disbursement to the city.

Downey city employees, appointed advisory commissioners and council members are exempt from the fee.

City Manager Gil Livas said that while only a few of the municipal workers have electric vehicles, the hope is that more will buy them or car pool with electric vehicle owners.

In other action Feb. 14, the council allocated $35,000 to purchase and train a fourth police dog along with its handler.

Police Chief Carl D. Charles said the new dog will join Dash, a Belgian Malinois; Dani, a Dutch Shepard and Zeke, another Belgian Malinois.

The Downey police dog program began in 2013. The dogs have enhanced officer safety by decreasing the possibility of physical contact with a suspect, helped locate narcotics and track down hiding criminal suspects, Charles said.

He said the dogs have increased apprehensions, reduced personnel time in searching for suspects and promoted good public relations with the community and appearances at schools.

The $35,000 will come from the police asset forfeiture fund, illegally gained money confiscated during the arrest of criminals.

Purchase will be from a firm called Adlerhorst International, which will oversee training of the dog and its handler, Charles said.