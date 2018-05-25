Downey City Council considers downtown benefit district

By Arnold Adler

Contributing Writer

DOWNEY — Ballots will go out in the next few days to 59 property owners in downtown Downey to see if they want to form a community benefit district.

The district would be bounded by Nance Street on the south, Brookhurst Avenue on the east, an area between Third and Fourth streets on the north and both sides of La Reina on the west with some parcels extending west to the east side of Myrtle Street.

Such a district, allowed under state law, would give merchants and business owners some autonomy over events and street and landscape improvements in their area but they would have to pay for it with special assessments totaling an estimated $253,589 the first year.

The City Council May 22 directed city staff to proceed with the effort and set a public hearing for July 24 for final action. The vote was 4-0 as Councilman Fernando Vasquez recused himself, saying he operates a business in the area.

Aldo E. Schindler, director of community development, said it would take at least 30 percent of the property owners, or about 19 yes votes, for approval.

In a report to the council, Schindler said assessments would be based on width of the property such as for sidewalks and curbs, by size of lot or size of the building.

Special consideration would be given for Downey Baptist Church.

“A church is not like a business as it has different needs,” Schindler said. He said the church assessment, originally set at $13,500 a year, would be decreased to $5,152.

He said several churches to the north were drawn out of the district but the Baptist Church, under state law, could not be excluded as it is in the center of the proposed district.

However, two large apartment complexes in the district will be treated as businesses.

The council’s Downtown Subcommittee, composed of Mayor Pro Tem Rick Rodriguez and Councilman Alex Saab, along with city staff have been talking with the business owners for three years and several property owners have voiced support for the plan.

They said they would support paying for services such as street sweeping, landscaping, steam cleaning, public art, private security, beautification, marketing, public space development and building enhancement; along with special events such as sales, concerts and other programs, while also dealing with the homeless and panhandling, Schindler said.

“The idea is not for the city to be in control,” Saab said, noting that “business improvement districts in some cities have done well while others have not.”

“The participants would have a say in how their money is spent, not the city,” Mayor Sean Ashton said.

Schindler said an outside firm would probably have to be hired to administer the12-square block district if it is approved.