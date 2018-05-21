Downey council adopts rules for second dwellings

DOWNEY — The City Council is expected to give final approval May 22 on an ordinance which liberalizes second dwelling unit requirements to comply with state law.

The council reluctantly approved the ordinance on a 5-0 vote on first reading May 8 but vowed to impose a future moratorium on such units if they could find a good reason.

City Attorney Yvette Abich Garcia said a two-year moratorium on the issue has expired and under state law cannot be extended unless a new reason is found.

“This is the worst law that has ever come out of Sacramento,” Councilman Fernando Vasquez said, adding it could result in congestion and parking problems.

“Whenever you bring more people into the community, you impact public services,” Vasquez continued, saying the demand on police and fire services along with public works issues such as water and sewers might be sufficient reasons for a new moratorium.

“We are over a barrel,” City Manager Gil Livas said. “If we don’t comply with state law, we can be sued and lose state funds.”

“We contacted outside counsel and made our ordinance as restrictive as possible,” said Aldo E. Schindler, director of community development. “If we don’t approve [this], the state law, which is much more liberal, will go into effect here.”

Two people spoke at the public hearing May 8, one calling for a delay and the other asking if the city could restrict the number of cars a second dwelling tenant might have, to keep excess vehicles off public streets.

“That can’t be done,” said Councilman Alex Saab, an attorney.

In a report to the council, Schindler explained that in late 2016, the state Legislature adopted three statutes in hopes of providing more affordable housing. The three bills changed the state’s regulations on accessory dwelling units.

The state law greatly reduced parking, height and size restrictions which many cities required in an effort to keep density low. The revised requirements govern new construction, an addition to an existing structure including the main house on a lot and conversion of an existing building such as a garage.

A major change will be that second dwelling units will be allowed on all residential areas of the city. Previous Downey law limited the sites to certain areas, all south of Firestone Boulevard, Senior Planner Dave Blumenthal said.

That opened up the entire residential area north of Firestone.

There is no minimum lot size required for a second dwelling, but additional construction will be governed by lot coverage, he said.

However, conversion of an existing building, including the main house or garage, would not be affected as they are already present on the site, Blumenthal said.

The Downey law would require that one parking space be placed on the site such as in a driveway if a garage is converted. Otherwise, parking would be determined based on total enclosed lot coverage.

Also, under the Downey additions, second dwelling units may range from 220 to 850 square feet. If they are a garage, a new structure or part of the main house, they must have kitchen, dining and bathroom facilities along with electricity, water and sewage.

The property owner must live in either the main house or second dwelling on the site. Neither structure may be rented out for less than 30 days.

The second unit may not have a separate address and its main entrance cannot face onto a front yard or street.

Exceptions to the utility rule are “guest houses” and ”junior accessory dwelling units.”

A guest house may be attached to the main building, be at least 700 square feet and have no more than one room and a bath. It’s envisioned as a room for temporary houseguests or a domestic employee.

A “junior accessory dwelling” may be contained within the main structure, be no more than 500 square feet and share kitchen and utilities with the main building. Its only entrance would be through the main house.