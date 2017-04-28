Downey council appoints tax oversight committee

DOWNEY — Three former City Council members and two women active in the community will monitor how the city spends an estimated $9 million a year from a half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters last November.

The tax increase took effect April 1.

The five members of the Independent Citizens Oversight Committee have not set a schedule of meetings but when established the meetings will be open to the public, City Clerk Adria Jimenez said.

Board members will receive no stipend.

The former City Council members appointed to the committee April 25 are:

• David Gafin, a certified public accountant active with the Downey Chamber of Commerce, who was nominated by District 1 Councilwoman Blanca Pacheco, who was absent from the meeting.

• Roger Brossmer, an administrator with the Downey Unified School District, nominated by District 2 Councilman Sean Ashton.

• And Mario Guerra, principal in an insurance firm, nominated by District 5 Councilman Alex Saab.

Also nominated were:

• Dorothy Pemberton, active with a number of civic group, nominated by District 3 Councilman Rick Rodriguez.

• Jeanette Baumann, a real estate agent, nominated by Mayor Fernando Vasquez, District 4.

Their terms run to December 2020. But Jimenez noted that those terms must coincide with the council members who appointed them. The terms of Ashton, Saab and Vasquez end in December 2018. Pacheco and Rodriguez were elected last fall.

The oversight committee was part of a pledge made to voters when the council placed the sales tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The funds will be spent to maintain city-run Police and Fire Departments to ensure quick response times to Downey emergencies, putting more police officers on the street and enhance police services to support crime, gang and drug prevention programs like safe and supervised activities for children that keep them off the streets, away from gangs and out of trouble, to ensure that fire engines and emergency vehicles have updated equipment, to ensure adequate funding for parks, youth and senior programs and to keep Downey one of the safest cities, with the highest quality of life, in the area.

Assistant City Manager John Oskoui said that people shopping in Downey now pay a total of 9.5 percent sales tax. 9.5 cents on every dollar spent.

Besides the city tax hike, Los Angeles County voters Nov. 8 approved Measure M, a half-cent increase for roads and transportation projects. That tax is spread countywide with cities getting a percentage for road work. Downey should get more than $1 million a year, Oskoui estimated.

Those taxes are on top of the existing 8.5 percent sales tax, imposed on all cities in California. Communities receive one percent of the amount of sales tax the state gets from their cities.

In other action April 25, the council approved a resolution banning animals from council meetings. Saab proposed the measure, saying animals not house-broken could cause health and safety problems and dogs may bark and disrupt the session.

In recent months a resident who does not give his name but who has been identified as Armando Herman, has brought a small dog in a cage.

Herman comments at most meetings on a number of topics, both on or off the agenda. His main comments have been emotional pleas for Council to help the homeless and repair sidewalks to make them safer for handicapped residents and senior citizens.

He was not at the April 25 meeting.