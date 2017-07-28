Downey council votes to ban pot sales

DOWNEY — The city will join neighboring Whittier in banning all sales of marijuana when the state law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana takes effect Jan. 1.

The City Council July 25 voted 5-0 to have staff come back with proper resolutions and drafts for a proposed ordinance banning all commercial operations and continuing to prohibit the sale of medical marijuana.

It will apparently mean less competition for possible dealers in Bellflower, to the south, where that council is expected to enact some type of legislation Aug. 14 to issue permits for marijuana operations and levy taxes on them.

Norwalk, to the east, has a moratorium against issuing permits for any marijuana operations.

Under Proposition 64, approved by voters last November, cities may issue permits for marijuana operations and tax them or ban them completely.

The local law must be approved by Jan. 1 when the state law takes effect, said Aldo E. Schindler, Downey’s director of community development.

Without any local law, a marijuana operation could come in with only a state permit and no permission from the city if zoning and building codes are followed, Schindler said.

He noted that four small areas in Downey are zoned for open space, which could accommodate agriculture or farm use. Marijuana growth and sales are considered agricultural, he added.

The action came after Bill McPherson, a representative of Hdl Consultants, reviewed the history of marijuana sales nationwide and its pros and cons. He said 76 percent of voters in Southern California voted for Proposition 64, which had 83 percent approval in the northern part of the state.

Downey could earn from $960,000 to $1.36 million a year from taxes on four 10,000-square-foot operations, McPherson said.

He also noted that Downey would be eligible for a state law enforcement grant if it permitted marijuana operations.

“We are not in dire straights for money,” Councilman Alex Saab said, noting that Downey voters last November approved a half-cent sales tax increase, which will bring in about $8 to $9 million a year to the general fund. Much of that will go to fund the police and fire departments, city officials said.

City Manager Gil Livas said he placed the item on the agenda to get council direction. He wondered if council would like a survey of residents.

“I know what my constituents in northeast Downey want,” Mayor Fernando Vasquez said, adding that allowing marijuana operations in the city could bring in outsiders and result in numerous marijuana operations causing crime and other problems. “I’m having none of that,” he said.

Councilwoman Blanca Pacheco and Saab agreed.

Mayor Pro Tem Sean Ashton said he personally opposed allowing marijuana operations, but would like to see more information on the subject.

Councilman Rick Rodriguez noted that funds from marijuana taxes might be used to help the homeless but joined in the unanimous vote for the ban.

There was no discussion on whether the ban would also seek to regulate cultivation of up to six marijuana plants in private homes and possession of a small amount for personal use, as long is the person is 21 or over, as permitted under Proposition 64.

Schindler said the city might be able to require permits and set health and safety regulations for home cultivation. Whittier proposed that but decided it would be unenforceable.

No one from the audience commented on the issue. One resident said privately he supports the ban.