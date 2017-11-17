Downey receives parade float from Manhattan Beach

DOWNEY — Technically, Santa Claus could enter the city twice in the annual Downey Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which will be held Dec. 3 at 1 p.m., beginning at Lexington Street and Downey Avenue.

The City Council Nov. 14 accepted the donation for $1, of a holiday float from the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce and offered it to the Downey business organization for use in its parade and at other city Christmas events.

“We have already fitted Santa to a sleigh, and there is no budget for another one,” said a surprised Michael Calvert, manager of the Downey Chamber of Commerce. But he said the chamber would work with the city to maintain the Manhattan Beach float and seek a place to house it among its approximately 450 members.

Downey City Manager Gil Livas said the eight-foot wide, 23-foot long, 10-foot high float is in relatively good condition and would require little maintenance. But the city has no place to store it.

Livas said he has contacted officials of the Downey Rose Float Association, which for years has built a city float which has won honors in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day. That float is built in a building on Gardendale Avenue east of Garfield Avenue on county-owned property south of Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center.

The new float is not meant to replace but to compliment the float of the association, which also is expected to take part in the Dec. 3 parade although not completely finished, said Shannon DeLong, assistant to the city manager.

Livas told the City Council that Manhattan Beach has purchased a new float, similar to the old one, for $60,000. The Rose Float Association uses donated materials and labor for its float at an estimated cost of $45,000. It receives a donation from the city but must raise most of the funds itself with events such as the Miss Downey Pageant and selling refreshments at the summer concerts in Furman Park on Rives Avenue.

Councilwoman Blanca Pacheco coordinated the float donation, explaining that she was told it was available by a Downey resident who works in Manhattan Beach.

It contains seats and Christmas decorations such as holly, lights and depicts a group of reindeer pulling the structure.

She noted that the donated float has not been used in recent years.

Pacheco and Livas visited Manhattan Beach found the float to be in good condition, although it was sheltered only by a canvas cover and open to the salt air of the beach community.

“Rudolph (the Red-Nosed Reindeer) could use a little work,” Livas said.

It was not certain who would ride in the donated structure should it be used in the parade. Several council members suggested Pacheco get that honor.

In a separate action, the City Council approved a parade permit for the Dec. 3 event. The parade route will be from Lexington and Downey Avenue to Third Street, then east to the Civic Center. The event requires closing parts of adjoining streets for most of the day.

DeLong, in a report to the council, noted that for the second year in a row the event will include a five-kilometer family run from the Civic Center west of Brookshire Avenue and on surrounding streets.

The run begins at 9 a.m.

DeLong said nearby churches whose Sunday morning worship services might be affected by street closures have been contacted.

She said the estimated cost of the parade to the city includes $9,129 for police security and traffic services and $4,750 for public works. The chamber will reimburse the city for the costs, she added.