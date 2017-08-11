Dymally High students may work toward two-year college degree

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District and the Los Angeles Community College District have team up to allow students from Mervyn M. Dymally High School students to complete a college degree through Los Angeles Trade Technical College while they are still in high school.

The Dymally Early College Academy program aims to promote college readiness while improving high school graduation rates.

With most of the students coming from low-income communities, the program is paying for courses and textbooks, breaking a financial barrier for the students. LAUSD Local District South Superintendent Christopher Downing said the finance issue is especially important.

“This partnership offers substantial financial benefits, while simultaneously providing our students with a rigorous instruction from L.A. Trade Tech professors and four diverse college pathway options,” Downing said.

The goal from the Los Angeles Community College District perspective is to allow high school students exposure to college level curriculum and prepare them for post-secondary education.

Research has shown that dual enrollment classes can be used effectively to promote post-secondary education and success and expand the breadth of high school curriculum.

LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King urged students to participate in the program and to pursue options like this if college costs appear burdensome.

“Our goal is preparing students for the future, and we are teaming up with colleges to make higher education not only more affordable, but possible for them,” King said. “This program offers one more way of achieving that goal.”

The program, which will begin when school begins next week, offers four distinct pathways to receiving an associate’s degree: business, liberal arts, senior care and digital media.

While course work will vary tremendously, every pathway exposes high school students to college-level academics, while they work in what school officials call a “supportive high school environment.”

Courses will be offered at Dymally for a regular setting and at L.A. Trade Tech, for a college atmosphere. Students need to complete approximately 30 college units.

By this partnership, both parties believe that it will create a stronger bond for students and parents who live in South Los Angeles.

Dymally’s Principal Simone Charles is elated to help students obtain a college degree.

“Our students deserve the best,” she said. “It is our responsibility to provide nothing but the best for them; that’s what the DECA program is all about. I can’t even begin to tell you how eager I am to start forming my ninth and 10th grade DECA cadres.”