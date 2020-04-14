Earl Graves Sr., founder of Black Enterprise magazine, dies

Earl Graves Sr., the founder of Black Enterprise magazine, is being remembered as the ultimate champion of black business.

Graves died April 6 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, his son, Earl Butch Graves Jr., confirmed in a post on Twitter. He was 85.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters praised Graves for his leadership and vision.

Waters said Black Enterprise, “Leveled the playing field for men and women of color in business.”

“Earl Graves’ willingness to serve and uplift his community was not limited to his magazine and multimedia company,” Waters said. “He wrote the playbook for African-American entrepreneurs and executives in his book, ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Being White.’

“He leveraged his position on the boards of many large corporations to fight for increased contracting opportunities for minority-owned businesses. It is because of Black Enterprise that our community has had the ability to impart wisdom and share resources about wealth building, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship in this country.”

Black Enterprise is considered the premier resource for black entrepreneurs, black-owned businesses, and career, tech, and money content for black people. It’s a multimedia company that provides readers with information on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management, and produces television programming, business and lifestyle events, web content and digital media.

The magazine suspended its print edition in 2015 but continued providing digital content for its subscribers.

A publishing pioneer, philanthropist, and activist, Graves, who launched the iconic brand in 1970, built a career that focused on sharing resources to aid African-American businesses. He later said his aim was to educate, inspire and uplift his readers.

The magazine, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, released a statement that said Graves, “Launched the iconic brand in 1970 as the first business and wealth-building resource that specifically targeted African Americans.”

According to an obituary published by Black Enterprise, Graves grew up in Brooklyn and gained an economics degree from Morgan State University. He held jobs in law enforcement and real estate before working on Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s staff.

Two months after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Graves escorted Coretta Scott King to Kennedy’s funeral.

Shortly thereafter, he founded Black Enterprise, which is now headed by his son, Earl Butch Graves Jr.

Graves went on to serve on the boards of several major corporations, including American Airlines, Daimler Chrysler and Rohm & Hass and backed the presidential bids of Jesse Jackson and Barack Obama, according to Black Enterprise.

Graves also ran Pepsi-Cola of Washington, D.C., one of the nation’s largest soft-drink distributors owned by African Americans. He sold his stake in the bottler to PepsiCo in 1998.

In his 1997 book, “How to Succeed in Business Without Being White,” Graves said his goal in launching Black Enterprise, “Was to show them how to thrive professionally, economically and as proactive, empowered citizens.”

Accolades poured in for Graves on social media.

On Twitter, Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League wrote, “Black Enterprise has helped to launch and nurture the careers of two generations of African-American professionals and innovators. Earl Graves was not just a chronicler of black businesses and entrepreneurs, but a leader, and a role model for excellence in his own right. The life and work of Earl Graves Sr. represents a blueprint for the National Urban League’s mission of economic empowerment for black America.”

Bob Johnson, BET network founder tweeted, “Every black entrepreneur and every black corporate executive who reached the pinnacles of leadership in corporate America owes a salute and tribute to Earl.”

Actress Kim Fields said Graves, “Provided an inspiring blueprint for entrepreneurs and business people of color for decades. I collected/studied the magazine for years knowing one day I’d be an entrepreneur.”

The King Center tweeted, “We are grateful for the legacy, life, and leadership of Earl Graves Sr. and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden wrote: “As the founder of Black Enterprise, Earl Graves Sr. was a trailblazer in his own right, a leader in the American business community, and paved the way for many black entrepreneurs to realize their dreams.”

Graves Jr., who called his father his ‘hero’ on Twitter, posted, “I love and admired this great man and am blessed to be his namesake. Love you Dad?”

Graves was married to Barbara Kydd Graves, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his three sons, Earl Jr., Johnny, and Michael.

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer

