East Edition Education Local News Northeast Edition The Press

East L.A. College opens its own job center

Posted on Author Wave Staff Report 145 Views

MONTEREY PARK — Hundreds gathered Oct. 3 for the grand opening of the East Los Angeles College America’s Job Center of California and community resource fair. 

The job center is the first of its kind, dedicated solely to providing comprehensive employment and training opportunities for ELAC students seeking careers.

“The East Los Angeles College job center will offer free on-campus job training and placement services to students entering the workforce to prepare them to be strong candidates for the labor market,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I am proud that this new job center will have a strong presence at one of our most distinguished colleges.”

The new center, in partnership with the existing East LA neighborhood-based job center also will provide local residents access to vital resources that will help them build meaningful careers. 

The job center will specifically provide student assistance in assessing skills, finding job opportunities, preparing resumes, accessing academic support and more. It also will allow students to leverage county resources and already existing workforce programs, including paid work experience opportunities in various industry sectors, from public sector opportunities available with the county, to opportunities in growing sectors such as health care and technology. 

The center also will connect ELAC with the business community, helping the school and its students understand what businesses are looking for in future hires.

“This specialized job center will have its pulse on the next generation of workers, creating custom programs to fit their interests and strengths,” said Otto Solorzano, acting director of Los Angeles County Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services. “We will not only provide access to job and training opportunities, but also help students launch careers that lead to family-sustaining wages.”

“ELAC is excited to have this job benter on campus and the many different opportunities it gives to our students,” said Raul Rodriguez, interim president of East Los Angeles College. “The resources and skills our students can gain from the job center will prepare them to enter the workforce.”

Those attending the ribbon cutting had the opportunity to tour the job center and participate in a community resource fair that included the Office of Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, the Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff Departments, ELAC education programs and more.

Wave Staff Report

Pluria

Related Articles
East Edition Herald American Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey space center plans Star Wars family night

Posted on Author Wave Staff

The Columbia Memorial Space Center, 12400 Columbia Way, Downey, hosts a Star Wars-themed Family Fun Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17, with space related activities, games and demonstrations. People may come dressed as their favorite Star Wars character. Admission is $5, free for space center members. Information: (562) 231-1200. Other upcoming events include: Read More…
Calendar East Edition Herald American Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Comic book convention planned in Commerce

Posted on Author Wave Staff

The city of Commerce hosts its first ever comic book convention July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Commerce Library, 5655 Jillson St.. The event is free and features a series of workshops and panels highlighting various aspects of the comic book culture. Cartoonist Javier Hernandez is organizing the event along with Read More…
Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lead Story Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

Even during drought, there is no shortage of mosquitoes

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

SANTA FE SPRINGS — With the California drought drying up river beds, stormwater channel and ponds in wooded areas, one would think there is less danger from disease-carrying mosquitoes because they have fewer places to breed. Wrong, say officials of the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District, based here. In fact there is greater Read More…