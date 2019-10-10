East L.A. College opens its own job center

MONTEREY PARK — Hundreds gathered Oct. 3 for the grand opening of the East Los Angeles College America’s Job Center of California and community resource fair.

The job center is the first of its kind, dedicated solely to providing comprehensive employment and training opportunities for ELAC students seeking careers.

“The East Los Angeles College job center will offer free on-campus job training and placement services to students entering the workforce to prepare them to be strong candidates for the labor market,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I am proud that this new job center will have a strong presence at one of our most distinguished colleges.”

The new center, in partnership with the existing East LA neighborhood-based job center also will provide local residents access to vital resources that will help them build meaningful careers.

The job center will specifically provide student assistance in assessing skills, finding job opportunities, preparing resumes, accessing academic support and more. It also will allow students to leverage county resources and already existing workforce programs, including paid work experience opportunities in various industry sectors, from public sector opportunities available with the county, to opportunities in growing sectors such as health care and technology.

The center also will connect ELAC with the business community, helping the school and its students understand what businesses are looking for in future hires.

“This specialized job center will have its pulse on the next generation of workers, creating custom programs to fit their interests and strengths,” said Otto Solorzano, acting director of Los Angeles County Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services. “We will not only provide access to job and training opportunities, but also help students launch careers that lead to family-sustaining wages.”

“ELAC is excited to have this job benter on campus and the many different opportunities it gives to our students,” said Raul Rodriguez, interim president of East Los Angeles College. “The resources and skills our students can gain from the job center will prepare them to enter the workforce.”

Those attending the ribbon cutting had the opportunity to tour the job center and participate in a community resource fair that included the Office of Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, the Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff Departments, ELAC education programs and more.

Wave Staff Report