Eastside agency breaks group on housing for homeless vets

EL SERENO — The East Los Angeles Community Corporation and development partners celebrated the groundbreaking of an apartment complex for homeless veterans Aug. 29.

The Rosa de Castilla Apartments, located at 4208 Huntington Drive South, is set to include 85 units of affordable housing, of which 49 will be for permanent supportive housing and 20 will be for low-income families with two manager units.

“We believe in building equitable developments through our unique community transformation model anchored in three strategies: community organizing, real estate development and community wealth building,” said Isela Gracian, president of the community corporation.

The development is one of three permanent supportive housing projects currently under construction in the greater Eastside. The others include the Sun Valley Senior Veterans Apartments, slated for completion this November with 96 units for senior homeless veterans, and El Nuevo Amanecer Apartments, which broke ground in June with 61 units for veterans and families.

“Los Angeles County’s investment in affordable, mixed-use housing is an effective way to combat our region’s homelessness crisis,” county Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement. “We owe it to our veterans and their families to help them after they have served our country. A warm bed can give people experiencing homelessness a sense of stability that will help get them back on their feet and put them on a path towards stable employment.”

The project is a partnership with New Directions for Veterans, which will provide on-site services to the homeless veteran residents, such as full-time individual case management, mental and supportive health services, employment and educational services and more.

All tenants will have access to resources provided by the East L.A. Community Corporation’s Tenant Services.

The East L.A. Community Corporation is a nonsprofit community development corporation based in Boyle Heights. For over 22 years, it has leveraged more than $250 million in housing and other community development resources.

It’s mission is to advocate for economic and social justice in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles by building grassroots leadership, developing affordable housing and neighborhood assets and providing access to economic development opportunities for low and moderate-income families.

Gracian said the organization’s goal is to provide to at least 12,000 people with services by the end of next year.

