Event showcases district’s theater arts programs

CULVER CITY — Thousands of Culver City Unified School District students have benefited from theater arts programming offered through the district’s Front and Center Theatre Collaborative, and the district showed off the unique collaboration with an extravaganza Feb. 10.

For the 2016-17 school year, six art partners are providing nearly $200,000 worth of programming. They include the 24th Street Theatre, the Actors’ Gang, Center Theatre Group, Story Pirates, We Tell Stories and Young Storytellers.

Combined, the groups are delivering 475 hours of classroom and after-school instruction, and more than 30 assemblies and field trips across all school sites and grades.

The free Front and Center Theatre Extravaganza: A Showcase of Theatre Arts Education featured interactive theatre arts activities, performances by all six art partners and district students, and a rainbow art installation. Several hundred parents and community members showed up to sample the one-of-a-kind theater arts programming the District offers.

“This remarkable initiative gives every child the opportunity to experience the arts, an essential component in developing the whole child and empowering them to embrace becoming life-long learners,” district Superintendent Joshua Arnold.

With more than 4,500 students receiving access to storytelling, set design, movie-making, improv, playwriting, performing and being part of a theater audience, the district’s Front and Center Collaborative is a partnership that brings together teaching artists from professional theater groups with local funding partners to create an unparalleled collective impact — the highest concentration of theater arts programming per student in any Los Angeles County school district, a district spokesman said.

In response to public school budget cuts that curtailed access to the arts, Janice Pober, senior vice president of global corporate social responsibility at Sony Pictures Entertainment, founded the collaborative in 2009 with support from the school district, the Culver City Education Foundation and the city of Culver City.

Sony Pictures Entertainment funded a year of strategic planning before officially launching the program in 2010 with the support of the Carol and James Collins Foundation, district PTAs and, most recently, the Fineshriber Family Foundation.

Past major funders include Playa Vista and the Drown Foundation. Since 2010, the collaborative has worked to provide theatre arts at no cost to district families. The art partners deliver their services at a deep discount, providing many more hours of instruction than the compensation they receive.

Now in its eighth year, the Front and Center Theatre Collaborative has offered a variety of assemblies, residencies, workshops, professional development and opportunities to experience professional performances for all elementary and secondary students as well as teachers throughout the district.

The collaborative provides theater arts programming at nine school sites: El Marino, El Rincon, Farragut, La Ballona, Linwood Howe elementary schools, Culver City Middle School, Culver City High School, Culver Park, and iAcademy.