Events close out Black History Month

INGLEWOOD — The Young Black Contractors Association will present a Black History Month celebration, summit, community roundtable and fundraiser on Feb. 24 at the Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce Headquarters, 330 East Queen St., Inglewood, beginning at 11 a.m.

The group is a grassroots body of black construction contractors whose goal is to increase construction jobs and opportunities for its members.

Jesse Jones, former high school principal, will be the moderator for the event. Topics of discussion will include local construction projects, President Donald Trump and his executive orders, and more. Event speakers include Charles Evers and Ben Cheney, brothers of slain civil rights leaders and advocates Medgar Evers and James Earl Chaney. Former NFL players also will be in attendance.

Information: (323) 385-0689.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Public Library and county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas celebrate the reopening of the A.C. Bilbrew Library, 150 E. El Segundo Blvd., and Black History Month Feb. 24 and 25.

The two-day celebration will include a storytelling session by Aiyasha Sinclair, African drumming and dance, quilt displays from the African American Quilters of Los Angeles, a bookmark-making tutorial, and more. Free refreshments will be provided.

The event is free and open to the public. Information: (310) 538-3350.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Black Economic Empowerment Inc. will present an event honoring African-American social injustice heroes and icons Feb. 25 at the Southern California Library, 6120 South Vermont Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m.

Attendees will learn about black historical monuments in Los Angeles, including the Dunbar Hotel on Central Avenue, and the part that the Southern California Library played on African-American history.

The event is free but attendees must RSVP at eventbrite.com.

EXPOSITION PARK — The California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, has on exhibition “Politics, Race and Propaganda: The Nazi Olympics, Berlin 1936” until Feb. 26.

The exhibit features films, documents, photographs, one of Jesse Owens’ gold medals, first-person accounts and more, that tell the stories of African American athletes who were prohibited from competing in the Olympics, those who protested and boycotted them, and the Black athletes who competed and won medals.

The exhibition was organized by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and is being presented in L.A. for the first time.

Admission is free but parking is $12.

WATTS — The Watts Labor Community Action Committee, 10950 S. Central Ave., is hosting its monthly Bones and Blues music night Feb. 24.

The event features some of the city’s best musicians performing on the center’s Phoenix Hall stage. Dominoes, food, dance and good company also are offered.

The event is free and open to the public. Information: wlcac.org/cultural-facilities; (323) 563-5639.

