Events planned to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The life of Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated Jan. 16 with the annual federal holiday commemorating his birthday, which is Jan. 15.

Culver City will hold its 12th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave.

There will be an interfaith conversation from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. led by members of the Culver City Area Interfaith Alliance and the screening of the film “King: Man of Peace in a Time of War” at 1 p.m.

At noon members of the Black Student Union at Culver City High School will speak.

The program ends with actor Gerald Rivers impersonating King giving one of his famous speeches and a performance by the Ocean Charter School drummers.

Information: (310) 253-6675.

The 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast also will be held Jan. 14 at the Double Tree by Hilton, 6161 W. Centinela Ave. in Culver City.

The breakfast is sponsored by the African American Catholic Center for Evangelization.

Los Angeles school board member George McKenna will be honored with the Drum Major Award.

Gregory Warner Jr. will serve as master of ceremonies and the Rev. Michael Thompson will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets are available for $50 online or through the African American Catholic Center at (323) 777-2106.

The annual Kingdom Day Parade will be held in South Los Angeles at 11 a.m. Jan. 16.

The parade starts at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue and proceeds west on MLK to Crenshaw Boulevard where it turns south to Leimert Park.