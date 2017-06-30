Exchange Club to host Fourth of July fireworks show

CULVER CITY — The Exchange Club of Culver City will host its 51st annual July 4 fireworks extravaganza at West Los Angeles College, 9000 Overland Ave. Gates open at 4 p.m.

The 2017 fireworks show celebrates Culver City’s 100th birthday with specially designed aerial and ground displays.

The show is co-sponsored by Culver City, County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and West Los Angeles College. Along with a fireworks display, the event will include a kids zone, a dozen gourmet food trucks, a barbecue, live entertainment from the show stage and a mega drawing with more than 65 prizes, including a luxury hotel vacation and a big screen television.

“To commemorate Culver City’s 100th birthday, we wanted to pull out the stops,” said Xavier Nuques, co-organizer. “Garden State Fireworks has been a leader in the industry for 125 years.

Garden State has provided fireworks for the Fourth of July on the National Mall, at the Statue of Liberty, the Winter Olympics and Disney World. Founded in 1890, the company is still family-owned and operated.

“Every year, grandparents who attended our show as children, bring their own grandchildren to this family friendly event,” Nuques added. “All of us at the Exchange Club are proud that our annual event continues to be an annual family tradition.”

The event will be held picnic-style on the grass baseball and soccer fields at West Los Angeles College adjacent to the school’s Overland Avenue gate.

Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and low lawn chairs for comfort. Limited seating for less ambulatory guests and handicapped access will be available. Admission is $5. Children under 5 are free. Parking is $10, but limited. Pedestrian entry will be restricted to the Overland Avenue gate only. The parking entry will be at the Jefferson Gate at College Boulevard. Secured bicycle parking is available.

The Culver City Bus will run a special $1 shuttle from the Culver City Transit Center next to the Westfield Mall to the college. Additionally, Culver City buses will run on their holiday schedule, which can be found at www.CulverCity.org.

All proceeds from this event go to underwrite the many local charities supported by the Culver City Exchange Club including its national effort to prevent child abuse. Other local recipients include the YMCA, the Sandy Siegel Youth Health Center, Backpacks for Kids (providing critical support to Culver City students from families with food challenges) and a variety of local youth sports programs from AYSO to Culver City High basketball.

This year, the Exchange Club presented a record 24 college scholarships to deserving local students.