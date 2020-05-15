Face coverings, social distancing have reduced coronavirus, officials say

LOS ANGELES — On a day when the Air Force’s celebrated Thunderbirds honored front-line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with a dramatic formation flight over Los Angeles, COVID-19 deaths continued to mount with another four dozen fatalities reported.

The county’s public health director said that measures such as social distancing and wearing face coverings have slowed the spread of the illness, but with more businesses opening and the weather improving, Barbara Ferrer warned against residents gathering with friends and family, but recognized that such gatherings may occur.

“Seeing friends, we’re not recommending that at this point in time,” Ferrer said. “We are recommending that you continue to do your distancing in the ways that we’ve recommended before. “We do appreciate that there are circumstances where you may be around some other people, and in those circumstances, … we do recommend you’re at least keeping that six-foot distance and that you’re using a cloth face covering to try to protect other people, and they should do the same to protect you,” she said.

The admonishment came on a day that the county reported another 47 deaths due to the coronavirus, boosting the county’s fatality toll to 1,755.

Ferrer also announced 962 more cases of the virus, lifting the total to 36,259.

Despite the ever-increasing numbers, Ferrer again stressed that the rate of the virus’ spread has been slowed by the county’s Safer At Home orders mandating social distancing and asking people to remain home as much as possible.

She said that people who are infected with the virus are in turn infecting one other person. That’s down from an initial rate of three other people being infected by each patient.

“And that’s only because of all of the work that you’ve done,” Ferrer said. “So I ask you to continue to practice physical distancing, continue to wear your cloth face coverings when you’re among other people, because these actions work. This is your way of keeping other people safe.”

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county’s health services director, said May 14 that if social-distancing and other restrictions had not been imposed, the coronavirus outbreak would be far worse.

“If everyone across Los Angeles County had not honored the Safer At Home health officer order, then we would be in the midst of a public health disaster the likes of which none of us would like to be experiencing, and that would be difficult to imagine,” she said.

Recreational facilities in the county such as equestrian centers, tennis courts and community gardens have been allowed to reopen, with restrictions including face coverings, social distancing and limits on numbers of visitors. The county this week also authorized all retail businesses to reopen for curbside or door-side pickups, with the exception of retailers located inside enclosed shopping malls.

Face coverings and social distancing is also required at the retail businesses, with no customers permitted inside stores.

Ferrer also clarified differing orders imposed by Los Angeles city and the county regarding face coverings. The city of Los Angeles announced an order May 13 that requires residents to wear face coverings whenever they are outside their homes.

The county order, however, is not as strict, requiring only that residents wear face coverings only when they are in proximity to other people who are not members of their households. Ferrer also issued a warning to people who are engaging in rigorous exercise while wearing a mask.

“If you’re out in hot weather and you’re exerting yourself, … if you are going to be around a lot of other people, you have to take a lot of care because it can be dangerous if you’re running hard, for example, if you have that cloth face covering over your mouth and your nose because it does make it more difficult for you to breath.

“We encourage people who want to do exertion that’s going to task their lungs to please do that in a solitary way. Go for a solitary run so that you’re not around other people.”