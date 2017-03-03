Family of Compton shooting victim awaits legal action

COMPTON — Weekends were once happy times for David Coborubio Jr. and his family.

Their joy was turned to sadness when FBI agents shot and killed Coborubio in late August when they stormed into his mother’s home with flash bang grenades, looking for “parolee at large” Paul Edmund White.

Feb. 25 marked the six-month anniversary of Coborubio’s death. It was a difficult day for the family, said his mother, Mona Martinez.

“I stayed indoors and cried all day Saturday. I didn’t go to work. It was a silent day,” Martinez said.

Coborubio’s family is not, however, remaining silent regarding their belief that FBI agents wrongfully shot and killed Coborubio, and should not have entered the family’s home.

“My ideal outcome would be that they actually get some sort of punishment for what they did, because it was wrong,” said Anna Reyes, Coborubio sister. “They should have never came into our home the way they did.”

“This isn’t a war zone. This is civilization. We live in a civilian world. They should have never come in with the force that they did, so I really do hope that they do get some kind of punishment.”

Officials say a confrontation took place as they executed their search warrant and that an agent fired a weapon. A medic and agents moved Coborubio into the street about one house down from the home in the 14000 block of White Avenue where the shooting happened.

Coborubio later died at a hospital. FBI officials said a gun was recovered from the scene.

Coborubio’s family has since hired Whittier attorney Jaime Gutierrez, who has recently brought aboard Steven A. Lerman, the attorney who won the Rodney King civil rights police brutality case in 1994, following the acquittal of Los Angeles Police Department officers in the King beating, which sparked the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

The Coborubio family’s attorneys have filed lawsuits against the FBI and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which served the warrant, for tens of millions of dollars.

Coborbubio’s family said the holiday season is now a difficult time for them without their loved one. Coborbubio’s birthday was Nov. 19. This past Thanksgiving and Christmas was their first without him.

“He liked to barbeque,” Martinez said.