Fifth-grader wins school district spelling bee

CULVER CITY — Jason Williams stood tall and confidently spelled previous to take home the 15th annual Culver City Unified School District Spelling Bee title Feb. 20 at Robert Frost Auditorium.

The fifth-grader from La Ballona Elementary School finished atop 23 other spellers — four students from each of the district’s five elementary schools and Culver City Middle School competed.

Williams also took home a first-place trophy and a $200 cash prize courtesy of the Culver City Education Foundation, which sponsored the event. He will advance to the Los Angeles County Spelling Bee, which will be held March 18 in Alhambra. The winner of that competition will advance to the statewide spelling bee in Sonoma in May.

The Culver City Education Foundation also presented a trophy and $150 in cash to second-place finisher Alexander Rodriguez Y Gibson, a sixth-grader from Culver City Middle School; and a trophy and $100 in cash to third-place finisher Matthew Briseño, a fourth-grader from El Marino Language School.

In addition, each participant received a certificate of commendation signed by the district’s superintendent congratulating him or her on reaching the Spelling Bee finals.

The Spelling Bee finalists included Alexander Rodriguez Y Gibson, Charlotte Sasson, Orion Chow Countryman and Payton Lin of Culver City Middle School; Emma Monges, Jacob Zeitlin, Matthew Briseño and Westley Watson of El Marino Language School; Khalen Loredo, Luke Scott, Nicholas Richardson and Sienna Robles of El Rincon Elementary School; Bodie Jenkins, Kiran Paesel, Lily Chen and Talia Sriro of Farragut Elementary School; Jason Williams, Maliah Green, Mica Zattelino and Pilar Paez of La Ballona Elementary School; and Aariz Henry, Damari Matthews, Franklin Westbrooks and Paige Maxson of Linwood E. Howe Elementary School.

