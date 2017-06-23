Five appointed to Loyola Marymount Board of Trustees

LOS ANGELES — Former Sony Pictures Television head Steve Mosko and a United Parcel Service executive are among five members beginning three-year terms on the Loyola Marymount University Board of Trustees, the school has announced.

It’s the second time on the panel for Mosko, who served as an LMU trustees from 2001-08 and was the university’s graduate commencement speaker in 2016, and for Rosemary Turner of UPS.

Also elected were Indonesian business leader Handojo S. Muljadi of Jakarta and real estate investor Michael J. Mandelbaum, who both have children attending LMU, and D. Scott Hendrickson, a professor at Loyola University Chicago.

“As the center for global imagination and its impacts, LMU will benefit from the creativity and direction of our new trustees,” said LMU President Timothy Law Snyder. “Their success as leaders, fused with their boundless energy and dedication to our institution, will propel LMU to new heights of opportunity and renown.”

Mosko, as chairman and president of Sony Pictures Television, oversaw worldwide television operations and was responsible for global distribution of feature film and television content. He also directed digital networks and advertiser sales.

A native of Baltimore who earned a communications degree at the University of Delaware, Mosko serves on the Los Angeles Board of Governors for the Paley Center for Media; the executive board for the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television; and the executive committee for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Turner, a 1984 graduate of LMU, is president of the Northern California District for UPS, with a territory that includes the metro areas of Bakersfield, Oakland, Reno, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Barbara.

Turner is president of LMU’s African American Alumni Association, and a former member of the university’s boards of Regents (2005-06) and Trustees (2006-15). She serves on several boards for community, nonprofit and government agencies, including the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Board of Directors.

Muljadi, a graduate of New York University, is the majority owner and CEO of the Jakarta-based Tempo Scan Group, which manufactures, markets and distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer and cosmetic products across the globe and oversees a charitable program that provides surgeries for impoverished

Indonesian children who suffer from congenital anomalies.

Muljadi has three sons, two of whom are undergraduates at LMU.

Mandelbaum is a partner in a family-owned legal and real estate firm based in West Orange, New Jersey, whose father is an ownership partner of the Minnesota Vikings.

He graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School and is the parent of a 2017 LMU graduate.

Hendrickson is an assistant professor of Spanish and director of the graduate program at Loyola University Chicago. He joined the faculty in 2013 and has served as a Jesuit chaplain in the university’s San Francisco Hall. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Oxford University, New York University, Bowling Green State University and St. Louis University.

LMU, founded in 1911, is a Catholic, Jesuit and Marymount university with more than 6,100 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate and law students.