For A Window Between Worlds, home is where art is

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

A Window Between Worlds believes ya gotta have art!

That’s because the nonprofit, founded in 1991, has been successful using art as a way to make a positive difference in the lives of people who are experiencing various kinds of trauma.

Its mission is to empower individuals and communities impacted by violence and trauma through a transformative healing arts program.

“Art is engaging,” said Christy Turek Rials, program manager for A Window Between Worlds. “We have found that pain that isn’t transformed is transmitted. The art is the vehicle. The participants have to drive the car. This is their window of time to engage in the creative process in whatever way works for them. You get out of it what you put into it.”

A Window Between Worlds’ philosophy is that creating art is a human right. Art honors and reflects multiple aspects of a person’s identity and personal experiences. No matter the background, everyone has the power to create. They just need to be offered the opportunity.

The art workshops are a “Window of Time,” where participants can authentically express their identity, hopes, dreams, experiences and truths. In this environment, participants can fully benefit from the process of creating art.

During a Window’s workshop, there is no right or wrong way. Whatever supports participants in expressing, connecting and attending to their needs and feelings is the number one priority.

Window’s workshops are an opportunity for participants to practice how they want to live in the world. This includes asking for what they need and choosing to share as much or as little as they want.

A Window Between Worlds works with children and adults.

“The approach is the same, the wording is different,” Rials said. “For adults, we say, ‘This is an opportunity for you to envision what your safe place would look like.’ For kids, we say, ‘Use your imagination.’”

Rials, 41, said art taps into a different part of the brain, which allows someone to bypass their trauma.

“Trauma is stored in the brain,” she said. “We can’t put words to it. Art is a tangible reminder of what they want to take with them.”

A Window Between Worlds views art as a catalyst to release trauma, build resilience and ignite social change. When individuals create art in a safe community they can be heard and respected — replacing violence and shame with safety and hope.

Helping participants recover a sense of safety and providing an atmosphere of safety is a core value of the organization’s programs.

In fact, Rials said the reason the organization is called A Window Between Worlds is because “The idea is when you’re in a safe environment where you can create in a creative process, it’s a window from the world you’re currently in to the world you want to move toward.”

Through the art workshops, facilitators can “engage with clients in a different way and with each other in a different way while also reconnecting with themselves,” Rials said.

“They can envision what the future can be and be in a healthy relationship,” Rials added. “When you’re in an art workshop, you empower folks to think about what they need. When it’s in a creative space, it opens up a realm of possibility. We have feelings and emotions inside of us. We suppress them.

“In the art workshop, we gently talk about it and say, ‘If you let them out, what would they look like? What does your monster need.’”

Based in Venice, A Window Between Worlds trains staff at a variety of human service organizations who are already working with trauma survivors. The organization currently works with 250 community partners, 500 social workers, community organizers and advocate therapists who facilitate the workshops, reaching 39,000 participants around the country annually.

There are 30 states that have active programs. There are 86 organizations in L.A. County, including schools.

The organization’s network of partners includes domestic violence service centers, sexual assault agencies, homeless shelters, veteran’s programs, schools and universities, foster youth services, substance abuse treatment centers, prisons, and community programs.

As an example: For sexual assault survivors, the feeling of a lack of safety is an ever-present experience, and having a compassionate person to bear witness in a safe environment can play a key role in moving beyond trauma. That kind of atmosphere is what A Window Between Worlds’ curriculum fosters.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide. A Window Between Worlds continues to deepen its work with domestic violence agencies, acknowledging that domestic violence is often related to and overlapping with other forms of trauma.

Children and youth often lack the words to describe their experiences. A Window Between Worlds collaborates with multiple agencies and education centers nationwide that provide essential services to youth who have witnessed or experienced violence, along with those who are in the foster and juvenile justice systems.

A Window Between Worlds arts programs also provide a safe environment for veterans to make meaning of the experiences they had while deployed, as well as other experiences that have influenced their lives. Being in a community with other veterans who share similar stories helps build connection and trust.

“When we take care of ourselves, we can take care of others,” Rials said.

She describes how the program works as follows.

“Somebody from an organization applies to take part in our facilitator training,” she said. “There is a $2,500 per person fee for the training if they can afford it. If not, they can apply for one of our scholarships.

“There is a two-day training, eight hours each day. They have access to our website which has 600 different workshops. They can access the curriculum. They report back what they are doing,” Rials added.

“They are empowered to train other staff as well. It varies dramatically from each partner organization. Some will have art workshops multiple times per week, some once a month. There are also one-on-one workshops and giant events. There are options in ways to use the art.”

Since Rials said there is no cookie-cutter art experience, each organization uses a variety of art tools including watercolor, oil pastel, chalk pastel, crayon, clay, shrinky dinks, and painting treasure boxes and embodied art workshops where participants are engaging with their bodies.

A Window Between Worlds Founder and Facilitator Cathy Salser, a professional artist, started the organization as a personal vision.

“She grew up in a home with domestic violence and got through it using art,” Rials said.

Salser has been nationally recognized for her work using art as a healing tool for domestic violence survivors.

In 2014, A Window Between Worlds changed its mission. For the first 20 years it was focused on bringing healing workshops to domestic violence survivors.

“After 20 years it was about people who are experiencing all kinds of things,” Rials said. “Now it’s about trauma. They wanted to be more inclusive.”

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer