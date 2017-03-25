Forum provides information on rights, resources for immigrants

MAYWOOD — Local governments are trying to protect their rights, the immigrant community was told during a forum March 18 at Maywood Park.

County Supervisor Hilda Solis and the Southeast Los Angeles Collaborative, which consists of several nonprofit organizations, hosted the forum to provide information on current immigration laws.

“What we have to do is become united and we have to know what our rights are,” Solis told those in attendance. “Regardless of your immigration status, you still have constitutional rights to due process. Within the means of the law, we will work to provide [the immigrant community with] protection.”

In addition to community leaders assuring the immigrant community and their families, immigration attorneys informed attendees on how to react to encounters with federal officers from the Immigration and Custom Enforcement Department. They also advised attendees to be on the lookout for scammers aiming to take advantage of immigrants seeking legal status.

USC law student Alexander Cooper informed attendees on the differences between a judicial warrant and an administrative warrant. A judicial warrant should read district court at the top and have a judge’s signature at the bottom.

If a law enforcement officer from any agency has one, it means a judge has personally reviewed the person’s case and has granted the officer permission to search that person’s home or arrest them.

An administrative warrant is primarily used by ICE officers and does not grant them permission to enter someone’s home.

Cooper emphasized the importance of keeping the door closed until an officer presents a judicial warrant. Opening the door can be considered a form of consent in a court of law.

Rigoberto Reyes, an attorney with the Office of Immigration Affairs, encouraged people to ask questions if seeking legal representation. He said people shouldn’t be afraid to ask an attorney if they are certified. He said it is an immediate red flag if someone refuses to show proof of certification.

The forum was organized in reaction to growing concerns over increased immigration enforcement activity in Los Angeles after President Donald Trump’s election and recent executive orders.

“We know that there is a lot of confusion, anxiety and fear right now in our community about immigration,” said Leticia Chacon, chief executive officer of the Human Services Association. “The Southeast’s immigrant community is an integral part of the region’s economic success. People from all over the world come to the Southeast to raise their children and build communities. We want to keep it that way.”

City leaders from Maywood, Cudahy, Vernon and South Gate talked about their positions on sanctuary cities. Shiu-Ming Cheer, senior staff attorney for the National Immigration Law Center, said there is no official definition for what a sanctuary city is. She also said there are steps that cities can take to protect their immigrant residents even if they haven’t declared themselves a sanctuary city.

Maywood City Councilman Eduardo De La Riva said cities can protect their communities by making sure law enforcement officers do not cooperate with federal immigration agents and do not question residents on their immigration status. He said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies that patrol Maywood have agreed to respect the city’s status as a sanctuary city.

However, Cheer said that the main problem with law enforcement cooperating with ICE can be seen in prisons. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has publicly denied the department’s cooperation with ICE.

However, there is evidence that immigrants are being picked up by ICE agents after being released from prison based on information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Cheer said.

A resource fair held after two panels of speakers allowed attendees to speak to community leaders face to face and receive additional information on resources available to them and their families.