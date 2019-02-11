Community Education Lynwood Press

Four Lynwood students to travel abroad in summer

Posted on Author Wave Staff Report 425 Views

LYNWOOD — Four Lynwood High School students will experience Japanese tea ceremonies in Tokyo, taste paella in Alicante, Spain, and learn German while traveling through Berlin this summer after earning Global Navigator Scholarships that will allow them to study abroad this summer.

Junior Melanie Pacheco will venture to Spain, juniors Crystal Cervantes and Daniel Perez will visit Germany and freshman Alicia Norberto will spend time in Japan during four-week trips in June and July that immerse the students in language and culture.

“I have never really traveled outside of the state, so it’s a good opportunity to see the world and broaden my horizon,” Pacheco said. “I also want to improve my Spanish, and I know that their Spanish differs from what I speak so I’m interested to see the differences.”

Each student will be joined on their travels by approximately 40 high school students from around the U.S. The participants will receive 60 hours of language instruction while spending time with a host family to share meals and learn local customs. Students also will receive college credit.

The Global Navigator program is run by the Council on International Exchange, a nonprofit organization promoting international education. The local students applied for the program by writing essays that shared their personal stories and expressed their desire to travel abroad. 

Applicants must demonstrate leadership, and in some cases must be at a competent level of foreign language — the trip to Alicante requires students to speak Spanish at all times.

The program offers 18 destinations to choose from.

“In history, I learned about the Berlin Wall and Germany looks like such a beautiful country to visit,” Perez said. “I like the language as well. I’m looking forward to meeting people from all over the world and sharing experiences with them.”

Cervantes said she has not traveled much beyond Lynwood and has her heart set on tasting the chocolate and cheese in Germany. She and Perez both study in Lynwood High’s biomedical pathway program and spend free time volunteering at St. Francis Medical Center.

Norberto is fascinated with Japanese culture, from anime to sushi and kimonos. She has dreams of one day becoming an international architect and is motivated to learn Japanese.

The students were encouraged to pursue the Global Navigator program by counselors and educators who observed their capacity for foreign language and appetite for personal growth.

Wave Staff Report

Pluria

Related Articles
Lead Story Local News Lynwood Press

Autistic student becomes kid mayor of Lynwood

Posted on Author Wave Staff

LYNWOOD —Eleven-year-old Angel Daniel Rodriguez is a student in Roosevelt Elementary School’s Special Needs Program. He is also the city of Lynwood’s Kid Mayor for the month of June. More energetic than any other kid mayor so far, Rodriguez enthusiastically called the June 2 City Council meeting to order, acknowledged council members, led the pledge Read More…
Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lead Story Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

County ranks second in nation for most homeless people

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County has the second largest population of homeless people of any region in the United States, according to a government report released last week. Los Angeles County’s total — 55,188 — was behind only New York City’s 76,501, according to the 2017 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress by the Read More…
Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lead Story Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press

Homeless authority to conduct annual count Jan. 24-26

Posted on Author Anne Artley, Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — Volunteers will discover the scope of homelessness in the greater Los Angeles area during the annual homeless count taking place Jan. 24-26. Participants, divided into teams, will tally the number of people they see on the street, as well as the number of tents and encampments. On Jan. 24, groups will target Read More…