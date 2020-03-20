Four murals added to Ballona Creek Bike Path

CULVER CITY — The Culver City Public Works Department recently added four sidewalk murals along the Ballona Creek Bike Path entrances to raise awareness about stormwater impact on urban and natural environments.

The project was a collaborative community improvement project among the Public Works Department, the Culver City City Council, Culver City High School students and local artist Lindsay Carron that brought awareness to stormwater impact, the Ballona Creek and Marina del Rey Watersheds.

“The city is grateful for partnerships with Culver City High School and Lindsay Carron in adding four beautiful murals to our community’s beloved Ballona Creek bike path,” said Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells. “As part of the city’s efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, we hope these murals encourage residents to spend time outside and reflect on the significance of the creek to our community so we can preserve it for future generations.”

Each mural highlights the historical significance of Ballona Creek as well as the connection between the community and wildlife with Ballona Creek, which runs through Culver City to the Pacific Ocean. The four murals complement two existing murals along the bike path, “Postcards from Ballona” and “Rivers of the World,” that were finished in 1997 and 2000, respectively.

Students from Culver City High School’s Audio, Visual and Performing Arts class developed conceptual designs that were presented to the City Council last November. The city then tapped Carron to implement the students’ concepts on the East Sepulveda Bike Path entrance/exit, the Overland West Bike Path entrance/exit, the Overland East Bike Path entrance/exit and the Duquesne Avenue Bike Path entrance/exit.

Carron specializes in artwork that connects humanity and wildlife. She is an artist in residence with United States Fish and Wildlife Service and has worked with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to produce a neighborhood poster series in Marina del Rey, among other projects.

The Ballona Creek Bike Path runs alongside Ballona Creek and connects to the Pacific Ocean. It starts in Los Angeles, continues through Culver City, connects with a beach path at Playa del Rey and continues south to Redondo Beach and north to the eastern portions of the Park to Playa Trail.

Revitalizing Ballona Creek is one of five strategic goals set by the City Council in 2018.

