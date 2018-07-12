Free pizza brings out LeBron James’ fans

Wave Wire Services

CULVER CITY — Hundreds of people descended on a local pizzeria July 10, taking advantage of a three-hour free pizza promotion and hoping to catch a glimpse of newly signed Laker LeBron James.

James, an investor in the Blaze Pizza chain, was officially announced as a Laker July 9.

To celebrate his move to Los Angeles from his most recent home with the Cleveland Cavaliers, 50 Blaze Pizza locations in Southern California held a “LAbron Free Pizza Party,” providing customers with free pizzas from 2 to 5 p.m.

As if free pizza wasn’t enough of a draw, James added interest when he wrote on his Twitter page, “Haven’t been to a pizza party in a minute … Culver City?”

That cryptic post raised speculation that “King James” would be making a personal appearance at the Culver City location at Sepulveda and Washington boulevards.

As a result, fans began lining up at the Culver City Blaze Pizza early in the morning, and by mid-afternoon, the line stretched down the street and into the neighborhood behind the shop.

As of 4 p.m., however, James still had not made an appearance at the eatery.