Gangsta gardener wants to turn South L.A. into food forest

By Shirley Hawkins

Contributing Writer

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — As residents continue to seek ways to survive the coronavirus, Ron Finley, the self-proclaimed “gangsta gardener” of South Los Angeles, wants people to know that planting a garden can stretch their food dollar as well as provide a calm and relaxing pastime.

Several years ago, Finley said he was angered by the number of liquor stores, fast-food outlets and vacant lots scattered throughout the area.

Statistics indicate that there are more than 1,000 fast-food places operating in South Los Angeles, where diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease and high blood pressure have reached disproportionate numbers in African Americans.

“South L. A. is the home of the drive-through and the drive-by,” Finley said. “Funny thing is, the drive-throughs are killing more people than the drive-bys.”

A healthy environment advocate, Finley said that he was hard pressed to find healthy, organic food in the community.

“I could easily walk to the corner store and buy a can of liquor, but I couldn’t buy an organic apple or banana,” he said.

“I always had to drive outside of the neighborhood to buy healthy food,” said Finley, who also is a fashion designer.

Finley is on a mission to change South Los Angeles from a food desert into a food forest.

He started by digging up a strip of land in front of his house on Exposition Boulevard and planting seeds where he grows and harvests watermelons, strawberries, figs, bananas, herbs and tomatoes.

Residents regularly stop by to admire the garden, which is near the Expo Rail line and Finley has even found people hunkered down near the garden to admire the view.

“Life comes out of soil,” Finley said. “When we die, we go back to the soil.”

But despite the fact that he readily gives away fruits and vegetables to hungry local residents, the city said the gardener was breaking the law and that he was using the land illegally. They issued a warrant for his arrest.

“I planted a carrot and all hell broke loose,” Finley said, shaking his head.

Undaunted, Finley fought to change the law.

“And I won,” he said, nodding his head.

Finley faced another legal hurdle in 2017, when a real estate investment firm bought the property that the garden is located on. The firm told Finley that unless he came up with $500,000 to buy back the land, he would be evicted.

Hearing the news, the community rallied and started a GoFundMe page which caught the attention of natural food giants Mel Newman, co-founder of Newman’s Own, and John Foraker, president of Annie’s Organic Foods.

With their help, Finley was able to negotiate and buy back the land.

Finley now spends his time helping to plant gardens throughout South Los Angeles.

Finley said he was particularly concerned about the fatty diet that neighborhood children consume.

“They are not getting the food to get their brains and bodies to grow,” he said. “Where are they going to wind up? In prison or the military. The injustice system, not the justice system. There’s a lot of injustice [in our community].” The urban gardener has instructed school children and community residents in the rudiments of gardening, teaching beginners that they can plant seeds in an abandoned dresser drawer, in clay pots on a windowsill or even in a discarded crate and turn it into a beautiful display.

In 2013, Finley was approached about filming a TED talk. He preached about gangsta gardening and the benefits of growing your own food. It attracted more than three and a half million views.

After delivering the talk which received outstanding reviews, Finley established the Ron Finley Project to show people how to grow their own food.

“The project’s mission is to unlock their shackles and live in a healthy environment,” he added.

He has inspired people to plant their own gardens around the globe and has attracted the attention of celebrities as well, making an appearance on the Russell Brand show and even meeting with Bette Midler.

“She is a humanitarian who does a lot of secret undercover stuff that no one knows about,” Finley said. “It’s great that we have angels among us like Bette. She called me because she heard about the Ron Finley Project and she flew me to New York for her event where she presented me with an engraved shovel.”

Finley said he is often surprised by people who know about his cause. A busload of students from Harvard showed up on his doorstep to tour his garden and even celebrated chef Alice Waters came knocking on his door.

He has since given talks on gardening in the United Kingdom, Qatar and New Zealand.

Finley was recently tapped to do a class on urban gardening which can be viewed online on Masterclass.com where he divulges tips of how viewers can grow a thriving garden.

Viewers learn about identifying seeds, seasonal growing, transplanting soil, sunlight, fertilization and other tips.

“I was driving down Sunset Boulevard and I saw my face on a billboard to promote the master class series,” Finley chuckled, adding that the Master class series also features 80 experts who teach a variety of disciplines.

Some of the people teaching in the master class series are Shonda Rhimes, Christina Aguilera, Stephen Curry, Gordon Ramsay, Timbaland, RuPaul, Samuel L. Jackson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Simone Biles, Martin Scorsese and Serena Williams.

“My gospel is telling people to grow your own food,” Finley said. “Growing your own food is like printing your own money.”

And as for the title the gangsta gardener?

“Having knowledge is gangsta. Soil is gangsta. Being self-sustaining is gangsta, you can’t get more gangsta than air because it sustains everything on the planet,” Finley said, nodding his head.