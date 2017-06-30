Garcetti rallies mayors on climate change goals

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti rallied other “Climate Mayors” to the cause of upholding the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement at the 85th annual United States Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach, Florida June 24.

Garcetti is the chairman and a co-founder of Climate Mayors, which was formed in 2014. The group has increased its membership to 331 and an added sense of urgency since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States out of the Paris agreement on June 1.

“Since the president withdrew the U.S. from the Paris agreement, mayors in cities across America have come together to say ‘enough’ — we will not let the future of our planet be jeopardized by inaction at the top,” Garcetti said. “We are committed to carrying the fight against climate change forward in our cities.”

When Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement, he pledged to “begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or a really entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.”

Garcetti also announced the appointment of three new co-chairs to the Climate Mayors group — Marty Walsh of Boston, Sylvester Turner of Houston and Madeline Rogero of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Garcetti also led the joint meeting of the conference’s Latino Alliance and the Immigration Reform Task Force with Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait and Mayor Jorge Elorza of Providence, Rhode Island discussing what Garcetti described as “an immigration agenda that puts families first.”

Garcetti won the conference’s City Livability Award for cities with populations above 100,000 for CleanStat LA, which provides quarterly, block-by-block assessments of the entire city to build data and identify trends in street cleanliness.

Irvine Mayor Donald P. Wagner received outstanding achievement for the community ice skating facility at the Orange County Great Park.

Garcetti also met with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman “about our shared challenges and opportunities” and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, discussing “what our cities can learn from each other,” Garcetti tweeted.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia also spoke at the conference’s Ports and Exports Task Force, where topics discussed included the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Export-Import Bank, the nation’s official export. Garcia is the task force’s vice chair.

Garcia also met with Chris Lehane, the head of policy of the hospitality company Airbnb.

“We are looking forward to developing a model partnership for the city,” Garcia tweeted.

Garcia was announced as the large city winner in the 2017 Mayors’ Climate Protection Awards for the Clear Air Action Plan, intended to reduce port-related air pollution and health risks at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles while allowing port development, job creation and economic activity to continue.

The conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach drew 259 mayors, according to organizers. Immigration, health care, the federal budget and national economy, climate protection, homeland security and community block grants topped the agenda.

In addition to Garcetti, Garcia and Tait, mayors from the Southland registered for the conference included David Mejia of Alhambra, Fidencio Joel Gallardo of Bell, Jeffrey Cooper of Culver City, Vivian Romero of Montebello and Teresa Real Sebastian of Monterey Park.