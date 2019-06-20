Giving women a reason to ROAR for their health

I am not a public speaker. Most days, I say what I want to the world from my laptop — whether it be in an article, a blog post, emails or social media. As a career journalist, I spend my days at a keyboard. On the couch. In my jammies.

It’s not that I never speak in public; I’m often moderating interviews and panels at events and festivals. That’s easy. It’s talking about myself in public that makes me anxious: Stomach butterflies. Sweats. Shaky voice. The whole business.

For the speech I was to give at the APLA Health InSight Luncheon last month, I was doing what I normally do: Practicing my delivery countless times at home; then rewriting for the umpteenth time as I drove up La Brea to the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

Once it was my turn on stage, I delivered the speech and walked off the stage knowing it was the best five minutes I ever had behind a podium.

Over the past four years, I’ve had numerous opportunities to speak on behalf of APLA Health since becoming a patient, and subsequent board member. My story hasn’t changed, but there was something different this time: I’d found my voice in the organization — and in my story.

As a straight, cisgender, HIV negative woman, mine is not the narrative people consider when they think about APLA Health. Formerly AIDS Project Los Angeles, the organization rebranded itself as a federally qualified health center six years ago, becoming APLA Health. It’s mission remained as it had always been: to respond to the needs of those with HIV and AIDS, primarily gay men.

With the opening of its first health care center in South Los Angeles, the Gleicher/Chen Health Center in Baldwin Hills, APLA Health CEO Craig Thompson laid out the organization’s challenge: to reach young black and Latino gay men in South Los Angeles.

South L.A. is large. With more than 1.3 million residents, 95 percent are African American or Latino and poverty levels are high. Not only are the rates of HIV infection and the number of STDs in this region are among the highest in the county, South L.A. is severely under resourced — including in health services.

In his address, Thompson talked about APLA Health’s bold new vision to service gay, bisexual and transgender people in Los Angeles; to provide high quality, culturally competent and compassionate medical care and support services — including HIV prevention services — to residents regardless of race or ethnicity, income level, or gender identity.

I covered that 2014 opening for The Wave. At the time I was freelancing and working as an adjunct journalism professor. Like so many still reeling from the 2008 economic recession, my income was stretched to breaking, and I found myself unable to pay my health insurance premiums.

After the story was published, I returned to the health center with Thompson’s message of quality health care “regardless…” echoing in my ears.

The intake staff helped me apply for MediCal, and, for the first time in a couple of years, I was able to receive the services I needed — and the best part: It was all available to me within walking distance of my house!

During my first year as a client, clinic director Vallerie Wagner invited me to consider a spot on the board. As I have been working from behind the scenes to support APLA Health’s growth — with additional centers in Long Beach and on Olympic Boulevard, and a fourth opening in early 2020 in South L.A.’s Willowbrook community — I have been sharing my experiences as an APLA Health patient — even bringing friends personally through our health center doors.

Over the past several months, I have been working on a team with Wagner to launch ROAR — a free wellness and health fair launching this Saturday at Gleicher/Chen for South L.A.’s lesbian, bi-sexual, queer community and all self-identifying women equally.

ROAR is our acronym for Reaching Out and Reclaiming. As we see ourselves — the nieces, grand, and great-grands of Auntie Maxine — ROAR is our call to action for women to come, individually and collectively, to reclaim their bodies, their minds — their voices — to prioritize our wellness to be better equipped to take care our families and communities.

Throughout the day, the APLA Health medical staff will provide health screenings, including blood pressure and HIV, counseling services and varied wellness workshops and group fitness activities led by our community partners.

As I began detailing this event to the audience, I felt excited. I was having fun, in spite of myself. The applause from the crowd made me know I had made a connection. The volunteers who have come aboard since have their own versions of my story.

Essentially, ROAR has given me a chance to strengthen my sisterhood among women in my community — regardless of the moniker: womyn, womin, womxn or womΔn. Even before it’s begun, ROAR has allowed me to tap into the best version of myself — strong, healthy and courageous, and more committed to helping others bring out the best in themselves.

Life is better when we live it out loud — and while I still wouldn’t brand myself a public speaker, I’m finding my voice … and I like what I hear.

Janice Rhoshalle Littlejohn is a journalist and author, and Board secretary at APLA Health. For details on the June 22 ROAR Womyn’s Wellness & Health Fair, visit aplahealth.org/ROAR.