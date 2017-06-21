Google Finalizes Deal To Bring 300 Modular Apartments To Silicon Valley In Hopes Of Helping Housing Shortage

In the age of modernized construction technology, modular construction is quickly growing in popularity. Now, Silicon Valley residents who may not have been previously able to afford the typical rent payment will have a new chance to get a place of their own, thanks to the help of Google owner Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. has finalized an order to purchase a total of 300 modular apartment units from modular-home startup company Factory OS.

According to Factory OS founder and chief executive Rick Holliday, the deal itself is worth between $25 and $30 million and would be the very first of the company.

“Anything that can help us to move forward with a greater knowledge of how we can produce housing more effectively is something we’re interested in,” Google design and construction director John Igoe told Fox Business. “We absolutely are confident that it will work. Hopefully it doesn’t become false bravado.”

Experts say that modular home construction can reduce Bay Area construction costs by between 20% and 50%. Not only that, but with a controlled manufacturing environment, modular construction has fewer weather delays or damage than traditional construction, enabling projects to be completed 40% faster.

Affordable housing is a true necessity for many, especially in places notorious for high rent prices, such as Silicon Valley. About 33% of renters move each year, which may be an underlying reason why Silicon Valley has such a drastic shortage of housing. Plus, most experts recommend having at least enough to cover three to six months of living expenses, including your mortgage or rent, utilities, and other must-pay bills, and it can seem nearly impossible when you’re forced to live paycheck-to-paycheck just to keep a roof over your head.

Still, this effort seems as though it’s making other tech companies follow suit in trying to solve the housing shortage situation. Facebook, Inc. has recently agreed to both design and plan a total of 1,500 apartment units in Menlo Park, 15% of which will be legally classified as affordable housing. Although the project is still in the early stages of planning, a spokesperson stated that the company is still thinking about modular housing construction but is in full support of “anything that has the potential to accelerate building housing in the Bay Area.”

Ultimately, this deal is just one small but critical step in solving the worsening housing shortage situation that continues to burden the Silicon Valley.