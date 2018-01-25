Grieving families seek accountability for officer killings

LOS ANGELES — Emotions are still running high for justice-seeking families who have lost their loved ones at the hands of law enforcement officers in Los Angeles County.

For the individuals and families, they want some kind of formal acknowledgement or action taken against those sworn to protect who have been involved in deadly encounters with someone close and dear to them.

February will mark the second anniversary of the deaths of Kisha Michael and Marquintan Sandlin. According to reports, Michael, the mother of three children, and Sandlin, the father of four girls, lost their lives in a hail of gunfire from Inglewood police officers. The five officers involved in the deadly shooting are no longer with the department.

That hasn’t brought Trisha Michael or her family any closer to knowing the truth of what really happened the night the couple was killed.

That is why, she, along with other families showed up for a well-attended community meeting Jan. 23 at the downtown headquarters of the Los Angeles Community Action Network, to speak out on the justice they are looking for.

“It’s very important for us to show our present because we’re family members, and not only that, we’re the ones that feel this pain,” Trisha Michael said. “If this was to happen to somebody else’s family, this is just to show that support as humans, to protect other humans, to be a role model and getting out there, showing your body, showing the government that our voices matter.”

Trisha Michael says the lack of information provided to the family after two years and not being able to retrieve her sister’s belongings is both troubling and frustrating.

“That’s the hurtful part,” Michael said. “We still haven’t been able to get her property. We still haven’t seen the car. They’re still not releasing more information. We still don’t know the reason for them being dead. That should be more frustrating more than anything. What did they do to you to get shot 13 times? And him seven times?

More than a handful of grieving families, along with supporters and activists attended the afternoon forum, organized by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. Black Lives Matter organizer Melina Abdullah said the community meeting is a call to arms for the community to addressed

“For 16 weeks we’ve been outside of [District Attorney] Jackie Lacey’s office with the families of those who’ve been killed by police,” Abdullah said. “We’re joined here today by at least 10 different families who have had their loved ones stolen by police murder and Jackie Lacey has refused to charge.

“We’re not even talking about a conviction. To even charge any of those officers involved in the more than 300 police murders that have happened under her watch. So, the community is here. We demanded this meeting of Jackie Lacey. We’re demanding that she be held accountable as an elected official beholden to her constituents. We are her constituents.”

Efforts to reach Lacey for a response were unsuccessful.