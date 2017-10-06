Ground broken for Ivy Station project

CULVER CITY — Ground was officially broken Sept. 27 to mark the formal start of construction of Ivy Station, a $350 million development at the Culver City Expo Line stop.

Ivy Station is located at the intersections of Venice, Washington and National boulevards.

Once completed, Ivy Station will feature 200 apartments, 55,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, a 148-room hotel, a 200,000-square-foot office building and two acres of open space.

Ivy Station is being developed by Lowe Enterprises, Rockwood Capital and AECOM Capital and is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

“The city’s overall plan has been to create a higher-density transit-served neighborhood that provides new, quality housing, retail and employment opportunities that will help improve regional mobility and air quality by reducing local reliance on the automobile,” Culver City Mayor Jeffrey Cooper said. “We have developed a strong partnership with Lowe, and we look forward to the opening of the Ivy Station project.”

Ivy Station’s proximity to the city’s burgeoning shopping, dining and business district offers easy access to everyone.

Whether it be a family having brunch followed by a day in the park, a business professional taking a break with a cup of coffee or a group of friends grabbing a drink after a day at work, Ivy Station will have something to offer for anyone looking to step away from the rush of the city, according to the developers.

When completed, Ivy Station will provide connections to transit, the community, tenants and visitors alike. Concerts, movie nights, wine and cheese festivals, fitness classes, holiday craft fairs and seasonal activities are just some of the events planned for the park.

The development also will provide 1,500 spaces of below-grade parking, 300 of which will be dedicated for use by transit riders. A 585-space parking lot for the Expo Line station was closed in February to make preparations for the construction.

“Along with our great partners Lowe and Rockwood, we are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone for Ivy Station,” said AECOM Capital CEO John T. Livingston. “This project is a true transit-oriented mixed-use development, allowing residents as well as the community of Culver City to take advantage of both the Expo Line and the new public space amenities we are developing.

“We applaud Culver City for having the vision to create this bold new project.”