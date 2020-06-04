Group distributes 10,000 free meals in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD — In a three-hour time frame May 30, the Wondaland Arts Society donated 10,000 meals to community members impacted by COVID-19.

Hosted by celebrities Janelle Monáe, Jidenna, Angela Rye and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, Wondalunch, as the event was dubbed, was held at Crozier Middle School.

The meals were distributed to families who arrived in cars as organizers adhered strictly to coronavirus protocols.

Creating strong community ties is important to Wondaland.

“Our goal is to look out for our people,” said Nate Wonder of Wondaland. “We give to our community. This is what we do.”

Monáe and Jidenna reflected on why they chose to host Wondalunch in Inglewood.

“I’m honored to be here in Inglewood and I’m just a human being simply trying to make a small difference,” Monáe said.

“This isn’t about giving back, it’s about building up,” Jidenna added. “Human beings need and lean on each other. This is the truth.”

Inglewood Unified School District officials were happy to take advantage of Wondaland’s generosity.

“We’re committed to showing our community that we care and are here for them always,” said Erika Torres, county administrator of the Inglewood Unified School District.

“This is a great opportunity for families to come together and support the Inglewood Unified School District,” said Crozier Middle School Principal Sylvia Branch.

Local organizations also took part in Wondalunch.

“We’re here to combat food insecurity by providing 10,000 meals for Inglewood and surrounding residents,” said Social Justice Learning Institute representative Megan Hayward.

“The City of Champions deserves these resources and support,” said Ken Billups, who assisted with bringing Wondalunch to Inglewood.

The event was free and open to the public.

“My friend posted the event on Instagram and I saw it was open to everyone so I decided to stop by,” said community member Gillian Polyte.

“Today shows the goodness that exists in our community,” said state Sen. Steven Bradford, who also was in attendance.