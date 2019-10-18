‘Have you ever been wrongfully pulled over by LAPD?’

STREET BEAT

Rae Brown

Louisiana

“Yes. They felt the need to pull me over because they said I matched the description of someone they were looking for.”

Chidale James

Hollywood

“Yes. My friend was driving and they pulled him over due to suspicion whether the car was his.”

Leroy Smith

Modesto

“I have had experiences with wrongful stop and frisk. Police … use the excuse of fear but what do they have to fear when they can kill anyone?”

Korey Kavanaugh

Reno

“Not quite because I don’t drive. My opinion is there is a lot of pressure in society on LAPD to get a quota or make money for the city. They’re willing to do whatever they can. Sometimes, they do it wrongfully.”

Jade Stryzinski

Chicago

“I haven’t but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Selena Solis

El Paso

“Thank goodness, no.”

Tracy Wilson

Detroit

“I haven’t, but my friends have told me stories about being harassed and discriminated against. I’ve been all around the world and haven’t experienced police brutality or systemic behavior other than the USA.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in downtown Los Angeles.