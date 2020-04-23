He dresses as Spiderman to visit children battling cancer

By Shirley Hawkins

LOS ANGELES — It takes a lot of guts, grit and determination to travel to 48 states throughout the country just to cheer up children battling cancer. Yuri Williams, founder of the nonprofit afuturesuperhero.com, has done just that — not once, but twice.

Williams, a juvenile probation officer for Orange County most of the time, was inspired to dress up as his favorite childhood superhero, Spiderman, and embark on a personal mission to spread joy and inspiration to the sick and needy. The superhero is welcomed with excitement wherever he goes.

“Traveling throughout the United States, I visited numerous hospitals where I was able to comfort hundreds of children,” Williams said.

“I traveled with my good friend Rodney Smith Jr., founder of the Raising Men Lawn Care Service, who criss-crosses the country mowing lawns for people in need of assistance.”

A Dorsey High School graduate and South Los Angeles native, Williams says his mother, Linda Hubbard, taught him to always give back.

“She was my light, my inspiration and my best friend,” Williams said.

But Williams was shocked to discover that his mother, a single parent and a probation officer for 30 years, was harboring a dark secret — that doctors had diagnosed her with cancer.

His mother bravely battled the cancer for eight years.

“She hid her diagnosis from me for seven of those years,” Williams said, sadly shaking his head. “When she finally told me, I dropped everything to take care of her during the last year of her life.”

After his mother died in 2009, Williams spiraled into a deep depression and was completely consumed with grief.

“I couldn’t stop crying over the fact that she was really gone,” Williams said. “I cried every day for five years. Then I realized that I could not live like that anymore.”

Then Williams recalled the advice his mother had repeatedly told him.

“She told me that no matter what, find the positive in the negative.”

Inspired by his mother’s words, Williams decided to transform himself into Spiderman, his favorite Marvel Comic childhood hero, and visit area hospitals to cheer up sick children who were battling cancer.

“I had the costume specially made,” Williams said. He said that the Spiderman suit makes him feel that he has superpowers and that it infuses him with energy.

“I would walk into the children’s cancer ward and I could tell that the kids were taking cancer medication,” he said. “Many of them were drowsy and sad. But when I strolled in dressed in my red Spiderman costume, they were shocked and surprised.

“They become filled with excitement and joy. Just for that moment that I’m there, I’m able to get that smile out of them. Sometimes I’m glad I’m wearing the suit just to hide my tears.

After meeting a child with brain cancer, Williams rented out one of the theaters at the Long Beach AMC so the little boy and his family and friends could watch the latest Spiderman movie.

Williams also did home visits where he distributed food and toys. For Christmas, the superhero gave out envelopes filled with cash to the homeless.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Williams is unable to visit hospital rooms in person but still communicates with children through social media.

“I’ve been using Facetime and Zoom to talk to the kids to uplift them and wish some of them a happy birthday,” he said.

Williams also gives back in other ways. He said that although his main goal is to cheer up sick children, he also helps the underserved throughout Southern California.

“I have been spending most of my money buying and delivering groceries to seniors, the disabled, veterans and the unemployed during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Williams, who uses an app called Next Door to contact members of the public if they need help.

“I tell them that I am a peace officer and a first responder and that if they need anything to just let me know,” he said.

During Easter, Williams said he drove throughout Southern California and distributed 165 Easter baskets to needy children.

“I traveled throughout Los Angeles, Long Beach, Torrance and Pico Rivera. I put a flyer on Instagram and Facebook and I said, ‘If you are unemployed due to the coronavirus crisis or if you are low income and you need an Easter basket for your child, let me know.”

During his visits to spread cheer and encouragement, Williams said that he was particularly touched by two elderly brothers that he encountered.

“About two or three years ago, I journeyed to Skid Row dressed as Spiderman. I would distribute food and then pose for pictures with the folks who were living in makeshift tents or who were living under the freeway. I took a picture with one elderly man and his brother who was suffering from diabetes. Unfortunately, the brother soon passed away.

“I reprinted the picture of the two of them together and placed it in a frame. Then I returned to Skid Row. When I opened my bag and gave the elderly man the picture, he embraced me and cried in my arms,” Williams said.

“He had no photos of his brother and he was so grateful that I had gifted him with that photo of him and his late departed sibling,” he said.

Despite accomplishing countless good deeds through his nonprofit, Williams said that the funding is running out and that there is only $200 left in his organization’s bank account.

“It’s just hard to keep going with no funds,” he said.

“But I am determined to continue to cheer up sick children and help the less fortunate,” Williams added. “I have eight more years on the job and after I retire, I plan to do this for the rest of my life.”