Health care disparities are not new to black community

By Cynthia Gibson

Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — The disproportionate percentage of African Americans contracting and dying from the coronavirus shines a bright spotlight on America’s failed health care system. The underlying causes and solutions to the coronavirus and the nation’s health care disparity differ widely depending on race, politics and historical perspective.

Speaking to the nation at a recent White House briefing, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said minorities are not more predisposed to Covid-19 “biologically or genetically,” but rather they are “socially predisposed” to it because of economic conditions.

“People of color are more likely to live in densely packed areas and in multigenerational housing situations, which create higher risk for spread of highly contagious disease like COVID-19,” said Adams, who is African American.

Disadvantaged people have long been found in the most densely populated cities and neighborhoods, confined there by economics.

New York City officials last week said black and Latino residents were dying at twice the rate of white people. In Chicago, more than 70% of virus-related fatalities were among African Americans — a percentage more than double their share of the population. Black residents in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, have seen similarly disproportionate rates.

Louisiana Republican Sen. William Cassidy, who is also a medical doctor, says the prevalence of the coronavirus among African Americans has more to do with physiology than social conditions.

He explained that the virus binds to a human receptor, known as ACE2, which is prevalent in people who suffer from diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Cassidy, who is white, said that the racial disparities could be eliminated by controlling the conditions that are most closely associated with contracting Covid-19. He stressed that it is important not to get distracted by unrelated issues.

“The issue at hand is how do we decrease death rates from COVID-19? And that is by, among other things, addressing the underlying factors,” Cassidy said. “And those are diabetes, hypertension and obesity. No matter your race. And if we do that, all will benefit.”

Los Angeles-based advocacy organization Community Coalition recently hosted a digital community corum on Covid-19 and the black community. During the forum, Dr. Cheryl Grills, past president of the Association of Black Psychologists, stressed that race is at the center of the health outcomes associated with Covid-19. Her presentation supported the perspective that African American’s pervasive susceptibility to Covid-19 is a direct result of multigenerational racial stress, trauma and social injustices.

“Our disproportionate and disparate response to the coronavirus has nothing to do with us being more susceptible to Covid-19, it has nothing to do with our health habits, or that our bodies are biologically somehow different,” said Grills, a psychology professor at Loyola Marymount University.

Communities of color across America have a higher morbidity rate from diabetes, heart disease, cancer and now Covid-19 as a result of dealing with “allostatic load,” the collective exposure to repeated or chronic stress, structural racism and diminished quality of life, she added.

From a historical viewpoint, health care disparities for African Americans are nothing new.

One hundred and fifty years after formerly enslaved blacks first petitioned the government for basic medical care, the United States remains the only industrialized nation in the world where health care is not guaranteed to every citizen.

“There has never been any period in American history where the health of blacks was equal to that of whites,” said Harvard University historian Evelynn Hammonds.

“Disparity is built into the system. Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act have helped shrink those disparities. But no federal health policy yet has eradicated them,” Hammonds said.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project, which chronicled the 400th anniversary of Africans arriving in America, said the systemic institutionalized health care disparities highlighted by the coronavirus dates back to the Reconstruction period, just after the Civil War.

She said it is not by accident that large numbers of black people are prevented from benefiting from social programs.

“The fact that America is the only western developed country without universal health care means that millions of white Americans, Asians, Latinos and Native Americans also do not have access to health care. Many, many Americans suffer because of this legacy of racism,” Hannah-Jones said. “African Americans just suffer the most.”