HEALTH MATTERS: 12 years later, Theresa Ford is a leukemia survivor

When the news about comedian/actor Charlie Murphy’s death from leukemia hit social media, the world stopped just long enough for thousands of people to talk about how this form of blood cancer has affected their lives.

Like most cancers, leukemia, a disorder of the blood cells, is more than one type of disease. In fact, there are four main types of leukemia: chronic myeloid leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia.

The Cancer Center characterizes chronic as the type of leukemia that spreads and grows slowly and acute as a rapidly growing form of leukemia that can spread to almost any organ in the body.

Multi-talented Theresa Ford is one of the more than 320,000 people who are directly affected by some form of leukemia in the United States every year.

Ford’s life-changing journey began in early 2005. At the time, Ford, a fun-loving wife and mother of three adult sons, was a successful cosmetologist and fashion stylist for years for people like Peggi Blu, better known as the toughest vocal coach on the hit television show “American Idol.”

“I started to notice how easily I would bruise,” Ford said. “If I simply clasped my hands together, my fingers would turn blue.”

Ford’s doctors thought the cause was from side effects of her medication.

“One morning, the skin around my eyes was very black, blood blisters appeared inside my mouth and my gums wouldn’t stop bleeding,” she said. It concerned her but she was not too alarmed.

“I finally went to St. Joseph’s Hospital’s ER and showed them my tongue,” she said.

After a battery of tests were performed on Ford, it was determined that her white blood count was extremely high and she had to be admitted immediately.

“I had no time to think about it,” Ford said. “My sister has lupus, so I knew a high white blood count was serious and when the doctors who were performing the tests came in wearing masks and gloves, I got scared.”

Dr. Gregg A. Olsen, who is part of the East Valley Hematology & Oncology Group, informed Ford that the masks and gloves were for her protection against any thing that could compromise her immune system. When the test results came back, Dr. Olsen gave her the grave news.

Ford was diagnosed with a rare form of acute promyelocytic leukemia, commonly called as APL or PML. People with APL or PML are especially susceptible to developing bruises, small red dots under the skin (petechiae), nosebleeds, bleeding from the gums, blood in the urine or excessive menstrual bleeding.

“I am a man of God and I think I can help you, Theresa,” Dr. Olsen said. “You must start an aggressive method of chemotherapy immediately.” The good news was he gave her a 90 to 95 percent chance of surviving this type of leukemia.

The City of Hope lists the most common symptoms associated with leukemia as anemia; enlarged spleen or lymph nodes; excessive bleeding and bruises, or bleeding that does not stop; fatigue; fevers, chills and other flu-like symptoms; frequent or long-lasting infections; night sweats; petechiae (flat, round and red pinpoint spots under the skin); shortness of breath; and unexpected loss of weight or appetite.

APL or PML is most often diagnosed around the age 40, although it can be diagnosed at any age. Ford was not in the most common age range for the risk factor.

“I never smoked,” she said.

Ford’s father had throat cancer and his mother brain cancer and her sister had lung cancer but no one in the family had leukemia.

“I realized that chemo can save your life or kill you but I believed Dr. Olsen’s method of treatment and prayed for a miracle,” said Ford, who was joined by her husband Ken and her sons. Ford’s mother, Bishop Naomi McCowan in Valdosta, Georgia, was also a rock of support.

The chemotherapy regimen kept her in the hospital for nearly a year.

In September 2005, when Ford was undergoing her third and final round of chemo, she lapsed into a coma for a few weeks. She was admitted to intensive care where she remained until November. Her organs and bodily functions were shutting down.

When Ford came out of the coma, both feet were swollen the size of her thigh due to water retention and the toxics from the kidneys. It took a month for the swelling to go down.

While in the hospital, she made a bucket list and did not want to waste any more time not pursuing her dreams. She wanted to learn how to operate a computer, learn to swim and she wanted to study theater and acting.

On Dec. 7, 2005, on her husband’s birthday, Ford was released from the hospital.

The road to recovery wasn’t easy but she was alive.

“I was so weak, I couldn’t pick up a metal fork,” she said.

Her skin was constantly peeling from her head to her toe from the effects of the chemo.

“I had physical therapy daily because I had to learn to walk again,” Ford said. “The leukemia attacked the weakest part of the body, which was my spine due to previous surgeries.”

It took her about four months before she walked normally.

Once literally back on her feet, Ford stayed true to her bucket list. She is proficient on the computer, swims five days a week, studies voice and musical theater at Los Angeles Valley College, and is a SAG-AFTRA member.

She has appeared in more than 10 stage plays produced by writer, producer and director Don B. Welch. Her first role was in “Heaven Bound,” starring Kenny Lattimore, Dorian Wilson and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

She has worked with established actors and performers including Loretta Devine, Marla Gibbs, Ernest Thomas, Ledisi, Kelly Price, Essence Atkins and more. She has appeared in several commercials, including a national Super Bowl commercial in 2016 with Jeff Goldblum and Lil Wayne for Apartments.com

Ford has been in remission for 12 years. She is more than a survivor, she is a winner.

Resources:

American Society of Hermatology – www.hematology.org

City of Hope – www.cityofhope.org

Cancer Treatment Centers of America – www.cancercenter.com

